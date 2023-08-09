Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cowbells and Conference Realignment

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets. It hasn’t exactly been a quiet week on Swimming Twitter, but we’ve done our best to select ten tweets from a wide range of topics–from conference realignment to cowbells.

Take a look at our ten favorite tweets (and Instagrams) this week.

10. This Week In Swimming History

97 Years Ago…

9. Is There A Ralphs Around Here?

Technically swimming adjacent, but this was the best conference realignment joke I saw this week. Fun fact, I cried laughing the first time I ever watched this scene.

8. Jessica Long‘s Resume

Talk about longevity.

7. Bear Territory

The heat does strange things to us all.

that’s just nathan adrian don’t mind him https://t.co/iUV8UUZztw — gigachad ledecky 🇨🇴🇯🇵 (@LEDECKYNATION) August 3, 2023

6. Standing Ovation Worthy

A truly inspirational performance!

pov: my parents watching me get out of bed at 1pm on a sunday pic.twitter.com/LBh7bmVYwR — legends of fukuoka (@chlorinebabey) August 5, 2023

5. A Perfect Dive

Tens, tens, tens across the board

For #Duraflex Dive of the Day on Day 2 of the #Diving World Cup Super Finals we follow 🇨🇳 Wang Zongyuan and his PERFECT 109C! Dive points 100.70🥇✅ pic.twitter.com/oYguUMQZDM — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) August 6, 2023

4. A Lifelong Sport

Between the U.S. Masters’ Nationals and World Masters, it was hard to pick from all the great masters’ swims we saw this week. But when in doubt, the 93-year-old completing a 1500 freestyle (and more!) wins out.

Congrats to Joan Campbell, 93, for her five national championship titles (1500, 400, 200, 100 freestyle & 100 backstroke). Here she is, finishing strong in the 100 freestyle in 2:46.15. ⁰#mastersswimming #usmsnationals pic.twitter.com/aW1oPn6igm — Masters Swimming (@MastersSwimming) August 6, 2023

3. The Big Yakult

I just checked the World Aquatics rule book, and this is true actually.

Whoever steals the big Yakult first gets all of next years medals pic.twitter.com/rZrbALVfxG — Mari (@chlorinemommy) August 7, 2023

2. A Post-Worlds Debrief

I picked one infographic, but there’s lots of interesting data here about the Fukuoka finalists–including a birthday calendar!

Across 34 individual events with 8 swimmers in each final heat, 272 lanes were up for grabs in the finals sessions. Below are all of the countries who sent at least one swimmer to finals! pic.twitter.com/WnraRoAt28 — RIP PAC-12 (@splitsngoggles) August 7, 2023

1. IYKYK

This, my friends, is called divine timing.