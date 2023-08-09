Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cowbells and Conference Realignment

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets. It hasn’t exactly been a quiet week on Swimming Twitter, but we’ve done our best to select ten tweets from a wide range of topics–from conference realignment to cowbells.

Take a look at our ten favorite tweets (and Instagrams) this week.

10. This Week In Swimming History

97 Years Ago…

9. Is There A Ralphs Around Here?

Technically swimming adjacent, but this was the best conference realignment joke I saw this week. Fun fact, I cried laughing the first time I ever watched this scene. 

8. Jessica Long‘s Resume

Talk about longevity. 

7. Bear Territory

The heat does strange things to us all.

6. Standing Ovation Worthy

A truly inspirational performance! 

5. A Perfect Dive

Tens, tens, tens across the board

4. A Lifelong Sport

Between the U.S. Masters’ Nationals and World Masters, it was hard to pick from all the great masters’ swims we saw this week. But when in doubt, the 93-year-old completing a 1500 freestyle (and more!) wins out. 

3. The Big Yakult

I just checked the World Aquatics rule book, and this is true actually. 

2. A Post-Worlds Debrief

I picked one infographic, but there’s lots of interesting data here about the Fukuoka finalists–including a birthday calendar!

1. IYKYK

This, my friends, is called divine timing. 

