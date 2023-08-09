Mason Manta Rays’ Drew Fox Commits to Saint Louis University for Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mason Manta Rays’ Drew Fox will be heading to Saint Louis University this fall to begin his collegiate career. Also a product of Mason High School, Fox is a versatile swimmer, specializing in middle-distance free, back, and fly.

At the Ohio LSC Senior Championships last month, Fox was a ‘B’ finalist in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. He also qualified for the OHSAA Division I State Championships in February, where he competed in the 200 free and 100 back, as well as the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Saint Louis University. I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for all the support along the way. ROLL BILLS!!!” – Drew Fox

Fox comes to Saint Louis with the potential to be an immediate scorer for the Billikens. With his personal bests, Fox would have been 5th on Saint Louis’ roster in the 200 free last season. He also would have been 6th in the 500 free, 6th in the 100 back, 8th in the 200 back, and 8th in the 100 fly.

Personal Bests in SCY:

100 Free – 47.77

200 Free – 1:42.28

500 Free – 4:40.25

100 Back – 51.76

200 Back – 1:54.69

100 Fly – 52.11

Fox’s PBs are close to what it took to qualify for the ‘B’ final at the 2023 Atlantic-10 Championships. For reference, it took a 1:40.22 to make the ‘B’ final of the 200 free, while it took a 49.91 to make it through in the 100 back, and 1:50.16 in the 200 back.

Saint Louis came in 8th out of 11 teams at the 2023 Atlantic-10 Championships. Fox will be joining a relatively small incoming freshmen class at Saint Louis. Andrew Flight, Ethan Hudock, Ryan Bates, and Matheus Feltrin are also starting at SLU this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.