Olympian McKenna DeBever Leads 12 Peruvian Swimmers to 2023 Pan American Games

Peru has officially named its roster for the 2023 Pan American Games, which includes 12 swimmers.

Among the group are the country’s five representatives at the World Aquatics Championships last month in Fukuoka, Japan: Diego Balbi, Joaquín Vargas, Maria Bramont-Arias, McKenna DeBever, and Alexia Sotomayor.

Arias (27th – 1500 free, 17:04.19); DeBever (28th – 200 IM, 2:17.33); and Vargas (28th – 400 free, 3:53.54) were the country’s best finishers at the World Championships.

In 2019, the last edition of the Pan American Games, Peru swimmers were a little faster at the preceding World Championships than they were at the continental event. This year’s meets, however, are much more spread out, allowing the opportunity for athletes to get back into full training before resting again. The Pan American Games run officially from October 20-November 5, with the swimming portion going from October 21-25. That leaves an almost three month gap between the two meets, which was only about two weeks in 2019.

Peru has won two medals all-time at the Pan American Games: a bronze in the 200 fly from Augusto Gonzalez in 1971, and a bronze in the 100 back from Alejandro Alivzuri in 1987.

Their best finisher at the last edition was Debever, when she came 5th in the women’s 200 IM. DeBever, who was born in Los Angeles and raised in Denver, returns this year for her third appearance at the Pan American Games.

Vargas, the team’s top male swimmer for the last four years, represented Peru in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alongside DeBever.

Barmont, Fernandini, Munoz, Sotomayor, Balbi, Matta and Ponce de Leon are also not new to International level competitions as they have represented Peru at the World Championships level as well. Almost all the swimmers that will be attending the Pan-American games currently hold at least one national record for Peru.

Men’s Roster:

Women’s Roster: