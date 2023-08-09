Competitor Swim: The Importance of Lane Lines

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

You might question whether pool lane lines are simply there for anything more than swimmers to hang on to when needing a rest, but the fact is there is a lot of technology packed into those lane lines – or at least there should be. The lane lines used in a competitive pool can make a difference to a swimmer’s performance, making them a key feature for any pool. And no one is more aware of the importance of lane lines than the team at Competitor.

As the leader in racing technology since 1968, Competitor is the official partner of the NCAA and USA Swimming and their lane lines have been used in 10 of the last 13 Olympic games. Comprised of discs and donuts with flow-through technology that allows for turbulence control for the entire length of the lane, their lane lines eliminate dead spots and water bounce-back. This provides a faster swim environment by limiting drag and by assuring the most effective use of the swimmers’ energy.

What makes Competitor lane lines different?

Each disc is designed to rotate independently of the others allowing the swimmer’s wake energy to be absorbed and dispersed along the channel provided within the lane. This feature allows for a consistency of wave quelling from one lane to another, a unique feature not found in other products on the market.

What options are available for Competitor lane lines?

Competitor swim racing lanes are fully assembled with discs of either 4″ or 6″ diameter.

6″ Gold Medal racing lanes dampen waves 70% more than the 4″ discs and are used more often by high-level competitive aquatic facilities, such as college and Olympic swimming pools.

4″ swim racing lanes are less expensive and easier to store, making them ideal for parks and recreation facilities such as the YMCA.

But wait, it gets better.

What makes Competitor lane lines the longest-lasting?

Competitor lane lines are also the longest-lasting swim racing lanes due to their LifeSpan+ formula. LifeSpan+™ is a protective formula with cutting-edge polymer stabilization and highly durable pigments, which substantially increases the durability of their racing lanes in harsh pool environments.

This formula came from months of testing and a partnership with the University of Akron Institute of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering, and A. Schulman, a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds and resins. Test results have proven that Competitor lane lines will last double the amount of time over the industry average before it starts to deteriorate.

Their lane lines are designed to meet all FINA, USA, NCAA, and NFHS standards and can be custom designed to offer any color pattern you can imagine. To find the perfect swimming gear and equipment for your pool. Their online easy-to-use ordering tool – The Lane Wizard – walks you through five easy steps to customizing and ordering your lane line, allowing you to instantly see all the different color possibilities.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.