Diver Leelah Fettig, an IHSAA Finalist, Heading to Ball State for Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Diver Leelah Fettig is staying in-state and heading to Ball State for the fall of 2023. Fettig is a native of Thornetown, IN who competed for Western Boone High School.

She was a finalist at the past two IHSAA Girls State Championships, finishing 11th in 1-meter diving at both the 2022 and 2023 state meets. At the 2022 IHSAA Championships, Fettig posted her career high score in 1-meter, finishing with a score of 403.30.

At the 2023 USA Diving Junior Region 6 Championships, Fettig finished 12th in girls 16-18 1-meter, also notching a 10th-place finish in 3-meter. She then went on to compete at the 2023 USA Diving Zone C Championships, where she took 20th in girls 16-18 1-meter and 23rd in 3-meter.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and diving careers at Ball State University. Thank you so much to all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have helped me throughout this journey! #chirpchirp” – Leelah Fettig

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and diving careers at Ball State University. Thank you so much to all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have helped me throughout this journey! #chirpchirp pic.twitter.com/b4oD0X3Cbw — leelah (@leelah_fettig) November 14, 2022

Career High Scores:

1-meter: 403.30

3-meter: 329.20

Fettig will be joining a fairly large diving squad at Ball State. Also listed on the 2024 roster for women’s diving are Ashleigh Provan, Ella Penny, Ava Pavitch, Hannah Justice, and Maddie Gleave. Provan was Ball State’s top diver last season, notching an 8th-place finish in 3-meter diving at the 2023 MAC Championships. She also took 14th in 1-meter. Provan is the only returning MAC scorer from last year.

As a team, Ball State finished 5th out of 8 teams at the 2023 MAC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.