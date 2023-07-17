UNC Asheville Announces 2023 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: UNC Asheville Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville swimming & diving team announced its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. Overall, the Bulldogs will bring in 12 new student-athletes for the 2023-24 season.

“On paper, these 12 women are the strongest recruiting class in program history,” said UNC Asheville Head Coach Elizabeth Lykins . “They will help the team continue our upward progress with higher conference finishes, additional NCAA Provisional Cuts and hopefully more representation on the National stage. With such a large incoming group of ladies, we are excited to welcome two transfers, both juniors by eligibility, and 10 true freshmen to the squad; in total two divers and 10 swimmers, all immediately eligible for competition.”

Jane Brierley – Breast/Fly – East Hampton, N.Y. – East Hampton HS

100 Breaststroke 200 Breaststroke 100 Fly 1:03.63 2:22.08 58.13

High School State Champion in the 100 breaststroke and YMCA Nationals finalist

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the supportive team environment, beautiful campus, and the amazing coaching staff,” said Bierley.

Note from Coach – “Jane’s breaststroke prowess has been improving throughout the last nine months,” said Lykins. “As a high school State Champion in the 100 breast, we look forward to her impact during dual meets and within the conference standings.”

Olivia Ciancimino – Free/Breast – Sanford, Fla. – Indian River State College

50 Free 100 Free 200 Free 50 Breaststroke 100 Breaststroke 23.55 51.90 1:56.98 30.22 1:07.03

NJCAA National Champion in 50 and 100 freestyle

Holds three high school relay records in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the beautiful area, amazing coaches, and the close chemistry between the team,” Ciancimino said.

Note from Coach – “We are excited to welcome Olivia to the mountains of western North Carolina,” Lykins stated. “Her addition to our sprint squad will be very helpful as an individual racer and on relays. Olivia will also contribute in the short breaststroke events.”

Caroline Crouse – Fly/Free/IM – Raleigh, N.C. / James Madison

100 Fly 200 Fly 100 Free 200 Free 500 Free 200 IM 400 IM 55.98 2:00.13 51.70 1:50.26 4:52.13 2:03.96 4:26.05

She was an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200 fly in 2021

Why UNC Asheville – I chose UNC Asheville because of the team, the people, and the area,” said Crouse. “I immediately clicked with the team- they were all so kind and welcoming! Asheville is a beautiful city with so much to do and I think I will fit in really well there. Also, every single person I met on my visit, on and off campus, was extremely friendly and it made me feel at home.

Note from Coach – “The racing expertise Caroline brings to the team adds maturity and experience to our squad,” said Lykins. “Her Olympic Trials qualification and participation from 2021 will serve her well for the last two years of collegiate eligibility.”

Alessia Cunegatti – IM/Back/Free – Verona, Italy – Italian HS

200 IM 400 IM 100 Back 200 Back 100 Free 200 Free 2:16.47 * 4:50.72 * 1:07.59 ** 2:19.45 ** 59.54 ** 2:05.68 **

* Denotes SCM Time

** Denotes LCM Time

Earned the seventh position in Italy in the 200 medley with the time of 2.16.47 SCM and 400 medley with the time of 4.50.72 SCM in Riccione.

In the summer part of the season in Rome, Cunegatti reached the seventh position in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2.05.68 LMC and the sixth position in the 200 back with the time of 2.19.42 LCM.

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville for the amazing and supportive team, the beautiful campus and for the well organized and determined coaching staff,” said Cunegatti.

Note from Coach – “The Verona native will lead our individual medley squad this season and contribute strongly in the freestyle events while dabbling in some backstroke as well,” Lykins remarked. “Alessia is an incredible asset to our program and we look forward to welcoming her to the mountains of Asheville, NC”

Danai Gkogkosi – Free/Fly/Back – Heraklion, Crete – Greek HS

50 Free 100 Free 200 Free 50 Fly 100 Fly 50 Back 100 Back 26.96** 57.56** 2:05.50** 27.85** 1:08.19** 30.78** 1:11.22**

** Denotes LCM Time

Second in the 4*100 free mixed at the International School Games in Normandy, France.

National record holder in the 4*100 free mixed with the national team.

Participated at the European Junior Swimming Championship in Otopeni, Romania with the national team.

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the team spirit, the coaching staff and the beautiful campus,” said Gkogkosi.

Note from Coach – “Hailing from the Greek Isle of Crete, Danai brings her freestyle specialty to the Bulldogs,” Lykins said. “Her success in short events including fly & back will assist in the team in relays and dual meets. We can’t wait for Danai to get to campus and discover the beauty of UNC Asheville.”

Anna Kate Halligan – IM/Breast/Free – Fort Mill, S.C. – Fort Mill HS

200 IM 400 IM 100 Breast 200 Breast 100 Free 200 Free 500 Free 2:08.15 4:27.30 1:06.34 2:21.88 54.11 1:55.02 5:07.76

Finished top eight at SC High School 5A State Championships in the 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the incredible coaches, amazing team, and beautiful campus,” Halligan said.

Note from Coach – “The South Carolina native brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the rising Bulldog squad,” Lykins said of Halligan. “Anna Kate’s varietal events from 500 free to 200 breast to 400 IM will be extremely helpful in this large class of incoming women.”

Amelia Presley – Back/Free – Winston-Salem, N.C. – Elkins HS

100 Back 200 Back 50 Free 100 Free 58.14 2:09.81 24.93 53.7r

Seven-time 1A/2A State Champion, 2023 Conference Female Swimmer of the Year

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the excellent coaching staff, the positive and encouraging team, and the beautiful campus,” said Presley.

Note from Coach – “Presley has shown exponential improvement throughout the last 10 months in the backstroke and short freestyle events,” said Lykins. “We are excited to have Amelia on campus and watch her growth both in the pool and as a team member.”

Rose Sciaudone – Free/IM – Raleigh, N.C. – Wakefield HS

200 Free 500 Free 1650 Free 200 IM 400 IM 1:54.58 5:05.22 17:47.81 2:09.4 4:35.76

Member of the 2021 North Carolina Zone Team (four-time finalist)

Three-time NCHSAA 4A State Qualifier

Sectionals Qualifier in eight events

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville for the smaller school environment, caring coaching staff, and positive team environment,” said Sciaudone. “Asheville is also beautiful; I can’t wait to spend my next four years there!”

Note from Coach – “The Raleigh native specializes in distance freestyle and the two individual medleys,” Lykins said. “Rose joins a group of prestigious training partners in both the 1650 and 400 IM. We’re excited to have Rose join the squad and add depth.”

Taylor Smith – Breast/Fly/IM/ Free – Stephens City, Va. – Sherando HS

100 Breast 200 Breast 100 Fly 200 Fly 200 IM 50 Free 100 Free 1:04.89 2:22.77 55.95 2:11.00 2:07.41 24.00 52.46

Virginia Class Four State Runner-Up in 100 fly and 100 breast.

Holds seven high school records; four individual and three relay.

Two-time Swimmer of the Year.

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the amazing team environment, the incredible coaching staff, the beautiful campus, and all that Asheville has to offer,” said Smith.

Note from Coach – “Smith has been on a hot streak in the butterfly events recently, but she isn’t stopping there,” Lykins said. “Her versatility in the breaststroke, medley and freestyle events make her a formidable opponent in a variety of ways.”

Leigha Travis – Diver – Covington, Neb. – Simon Kenton HS

1M Diving – 6 Dives 1M Diving – 11 Dives 3M Diving – 6 Dives 246.60 420.15 201.45

Team captain all four years

Fourth place at State (2023)

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the way I instantly clicked with my future teammates,” Lykins said. “The area aligns perfectly with my hobbies/interests and allows me to feel like I’m getting a fresh start, while still being not too far from home.”

Note from Coach – “Leigha is one of the top high school divers in Kentucky,” said Macon. “She has a competitive dive list, and her scores will challenge our Freshman records.”

Amelia Ward – Diver – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha Westside HS

1M Diving – 11 Dives 3M Diving – 9 Dives 411.85 318.05

Fourth in state for HS season on the 1m board

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose Asheville because of the strong science program, as well as the fine arts programs,” said Ward.

Note from Coach – “Amelia is having a great spring and summer season, qualifying for USA Zones and AAU Nationals,” Macon said. “She brings high DD on all 3 boards and will be a great addition to our platform diving.”

Miriam Wheatley – Free/Breast/IM – Barcelona, Spain – SailAway Learning & Academy

200 Free 500 Free 100 Breast 200 Breast 200 IM 400 IM 1:53.82 5:01.36 1:07.92 2:21.29 2:08.56 4:32.70

Placed second in the 200 breaststroke and third in the 4×100 medley relay at Spanish Open

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the class sizes and the amazing coaching staff and close- knit team,” said Wheatley.

Note from Coach – “The middle distance freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley squads will all be improved with Miriam’s presence on our team this year,” said Lykins.