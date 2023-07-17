Do You Love Swimming? See 363 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 363 Swim Jobs.

LEAD ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/ AQUATICS COORDINATOR

We are looking for a highly organized and communicative Lead Assistant Coach & Aquatics Coordinator to be responsible for assistant Swim and dive coaching duties as well as our Aquatics Program management. Work in key program areas, including recruiting, practice/competition planning, and administrative tasks.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

DART Swimming is looking for a full-time age group coach. DART is located in multiple locations around the Sacramento, CA area.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

SUNY Maritime College located on a 55-acre scenic waterfront property on the outskirts of New York City on the Throggs Neck peninsula where the East River meets Long Island Sound. The campus blends the best of two worlds: a comfortable college-town feel with the greatest city in the world.

SENIOR AQUATICS DIRECTOR – BURBANK YMCA (READING, MA)

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Senior Aquatics Director is responsible on a daily basis for creating a transformative Y Experience for our program participants, families, members and staff. The Senior Aquatics Director must be able to lead and manage people to execute an exemplary customer service, high quality programs and clean, well maintained spaces.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

Los Gatos Swim Club is looking an assistant Swim Coach to help with its swim program. Applicants should be energetic, enthusiastic, and comfortable interacting with parents and other staff on a daily basis. We run a year round program as well as a summer league team

REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE – MUST RESIDE IN MIDWESTERN TERRITORY

SwimOutlet.com Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Campbell, CA, SwimOutlet.com is the premier online destination for aquatics apparel and the web’s most popular swim shop. Since its inception, SwimOutlet.com has expanded into virtually every activity that takes place in and around water, becoming the largest online specialty store for aquatics in North America.

WEST AGE GROUP COACH

West Coast Aquatics is seeking a dynamic age group coach to foster and maintain a caring and competitive group environment. WEST is a small club, so the lead coach of each group must be highly proficient in both training competitive swimmers as well as building culture.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS/HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

SUNY Maritime College located on a 55-acre scenic waterfront property on the outskirts of New York City on the Throggs Neck peninsula where the East River meets Long Island Sound. The campus blends the best of two worlds: a comfortable college-town feel with the greatest city in the world.

ASSISTANT COACH – GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

This position will support all aspects of the GW Swimming and Diving program, including recruiting qualified athletes, coaching and instruction of student-athletes, monitoring and supporting academic progress and progression toward a degree, alumni and donor engagement, and more.

BEACH CITIES SWIMMING SEEKS HEAD COACH, CEO

Beach Cities Swimming (BCS) is seeking a highly motivated head coach to lead our team to the next level. This is a unique opportunity to lead a nationally-ranked year-round swim team located in one of the most desirable communities in Southern California.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH CONDOR SWIM CLUB ROCKLAND

Condors Swimming is looking for a full-time energetic Head Age Group coach for the Rockland site. Condors Swim Club is seeking a qualified individual to serve as our Head Age Group Swim Coach for our Rockland County location.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

To participate as part of a decision-making team (coaching staff) under the direction of the head coach in planning, coaching, recruiting, administering, and promoting the Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs within NCAA, Ivy League, and institutional standards.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida and its swim club, Ransom Everglades Aquatic Club is searching for an Associate Head Coach.

SENIOR / AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

We are seeking an experienced and passionate Swim Coach to join our team. As a Swim Coach, you will play a crucial role in training and developing swimmers of all ages and skill levels. If you have a deep understanding of swimming techniques, a track record of coaching success, and a genuine love for the sport, we want to hear from you!

AGE GROUP COACH

SMAC is a year-round competitive swim team practicing in a 6 lane 25 yard pool during short course and an 8 lane 50-meter pool during long course. SMAC runs a lesson program and manages the 50-meter pool in the summer.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

With more than 140 years of tradition, Gopher Athletics is one of the oldest and most decorated athletics departments in the country. Minnesota was a charter member of the Big Ten Conference – our teams have won more than 200 conference titles to go with 26 national titles.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

The less than half-time assistant coach for Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the Director, Aquatics/Head Swim Coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving program at Bentley University.

FULL TIME SWIM COACH

Zeus Swim Team, a Top-10 competitive swimming program in Connecticut dedicated to nurturing talented swimmers and promoting a culture of excellence, is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Full-Time Swim Coach to join our staff.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar stands upon the homelands of the Munsee Lenape.Vassar College is deeply committed to increasing the diversity of the campus community and to promoting an environment of equality, inclusion, and respect for difference.

STAFF – HEAD MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

As a living, learning and working community, Susquehanna University affirms its commitment to being an engaged, culturally inclusive campus. As we seek to embody the rich diversity of the human community, we commit ourselves to the full participation of persons who represent the breadth of human difference.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Clark University (Worcester, MA), a member of the NEWMAC Conference, is seeking a Graduate Assistant for its Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program.

ASSISTANT COACH(ES), CHELSEA PIERS AQUATICS CLUB

Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club (Stamford, CT) is looking to hire part-time coaches (with the potential of full-time) for the 2023-24 season with an anticipated start date on or before, August 21, 2023. Chelsea Piers is a Club Excellence recognized program, having achieved Gold Medal status in 2020, and Silver Medal status from 2017-2019, and 2022.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACHING FELLOWSHIP

The Coaching Fellowship for women’s swimming will assist the Head Coach and Assistant Coach in women’s swimming with the coaching, management and administration of the swimming program.

WATERLOO SWIMMING IS SEEKING LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES FOR THE 23-24 SCY SEASON

Waterloo Swimming is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal swim club located in North Austin, TX. Currently operating out of one location featuring an Olympic sized, 50M pool, WLOO is home to just over 400 athletes ranging from Junior National finalists to beginning club swimmers. WLOO has finished in the top-five of the Texas Age Group State Championships (TAGS) for the last five seasons.

KAMLOOPS CLASSICS SWIMMING HEAD COACH

Kamloops Classics Swimming, located in Kamloops, BC is searching for ana experienced Head Coach with a proven record of success in coaching at all levels of swimming and club development. A proven mentor and leader, the position will suit a career minded individual interested in club growth through passionate leadership.

COLLEGE OF STATEN ISLAND – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The College of Staten Island, a NCAA Division II NCAA member and a member of the NE-10 Swimming and Diving Conference is accepting applications for the Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving assistant coach. Responsibilities include assisting with administration, supervision, management for the swimming and diving team. Applicants must assist in recruiting, enhancing athletic performance, fundraising, social media and a keen focus on academic excellence.

ASSISTANT COACH

Established in 1998, Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, a level 2 USA swim club, has an opening for a strong, energetic, and dynamic Senior Coach for our growing USA Swimming team. Located to the east of Memphis in Collierville, TN (is a suburb of Memphis with a population of 50,000. Collierville is in Shelby County and is voted as one of the best places to live in Tennessee.). MTAC is comprised of 200+ year-round athletes from novice to Olympic Trials qualifiers.

SENIOR LEAD AND ASSISTANT COACH

Lake Country Swim Team is seeking a coach to lead our Senior Sterling Silver training group. The position also includes serving as an assistant and substitute for our Senior Gold practice group and other Senior training groups. This can be a full-time or part-time position depending on the qualifications and availability of the candidate.

TIER 1 SPORT-MANAGER (HEAD COACH) – SWIMMING

To provide professional leadership and management of one of the Tier one sports to secure high quality learning and teaching, the effective use of resources and improving standards of learning and achievement.

HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH & SITE SUPERVISOR

Evolution Racing Club, a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club within its Club Excellence program, is looking for new coaches and fresh ideas to help lead our swimmers and club to the next level. We are currently hiring a head age-group coach who will work with a couple of very important groups within our organization, specifically, novice 10 and under swimmers and our most skilled 12 and under swimmers.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUE FINS ($1000 SIGN ON BONUS!!)

Come lead the Boston YMCA Blue Fins! We a registered USA Swim and National YMCA Swim Team housed at the Burbank YMCA with age group swim programs stating at age 8 through age 18 in middle school and high school. The team competes in local, regional and national high level swim meets.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

This is a full-time, 12-month position responsible for all phases of the swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

HEAD COACH AT SUMMIT CITY AQUATICS

Summit City Aquatics (www.swimsca.com), located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is searching for an experienced Head Coach with a proven record of success in coaching at all levels of swimming, mentoring and supervising coaching staff, executive leadership and organizational management, and developing a USA Swimming club to its maximum potential.

BRAVO SWIMMING – AGE GROUP COACH

Bravo Swimming (BRVO) is seeking enthusiastic and qualified part-time coaches for groups that include 6-13 year old novice to LSC championship level swimmers.

MILFORD AREA SWIM TEAM (OHIO) – AGE-GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Milford Area Swim Team (MAST) is seeking enthusiastic and qualified part-time coaches for groups that include 7-9 year old and 9-12 year old novice to LSC championship level swimmers.

18U/16U LEAD WATER POLO COACH

Elmhurst Aquatics, a year-round aquatics club with swimming, water polo, and diving, is seeking qualified applicants for lead coaches to work with our high school aged athletes. This is a part-time salaried position. Elmhurst Aquatics trains primarily at the York High School Aquatic Center in Elmhurst, IL. This role will require working evenings and occasional weekend days for tournaments and practices.

HEAD COACH, MEN AND WOMENS SWIM & DIVE

Anticipated hiring range is near or at the minimum of the classification, commensurate with candidate’s education, experience, skills, and training.

HEAD COACH

The individual selected for this position needs to be experienced in the day-to-day operations of a larger swim club, self-motivated, and organized. The head coach is responsible for the day-to-day operations, hands-on guidance, and involvement of all aspects of the swim program, including but not limited to, exceptional communication skills with parents, swimmers, and board members.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Wilmington College, an NCAA Division III four-year private institution in Wilmington, Ohio, invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach. This is a full-time (10 month) position with excellent benefits. Salary is commensurate with experience.

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH, RADNOR HIGH SCHOOL

Radnor High School, 130 King of Prussia Road, Wayne, Radnor, PA 19087. Radnor High School is a school with a tradition of excellence, high values, strong academic and athletic communities and a reputation that is recognized most recently for being the #3 ranked Pennsylvania high school according to U.S. News and World Report.

WABASH COLLEGE ASSISTANT COACH

Wabash College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach, tasked with aiding the head coach in all operations of a competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program. Experience competing, coaching, and recruiting in intercollegiate swimming and diving is strongly preferred. A bachelor’s degree is required.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT, SWIMMING OR DIVING APPLICANT ACCEPTED

Assisting with administrative and coaching responsibilities for NAIA women’s swim team located in Jamestown, North Dakota. Responsibilities include driving student athletes in University vehicle to competitions. This GA position is for candidate interested in a Masters of Education in Leadership. Room, board and tuition come with the position.

AGE GROUP COACH OPENINGS

Ensworth Aquatics, a Bronze Medal Club, is looking for three part-time coaches to join our staff. Ensworth Aquatics is one of the premier clubs in the Southeastern Swimming LSC with a track record for competing at the local, state, and national levels while sending dozens of student-athletes on to compete at the collegiate level.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH / AQUATICS DIRECTOR

This position is responsible for assisting in all management aspects of the men’s and women’s NCAA intercollegiate swimming and diving programs in accordance with institutional, NCAA Division II and Conference bylaws and regulations.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position is responsible for the running of the men’s and women’s swim team; recruiting, budget management, athlete development, and all aspects pertaining to the rules of Lees-McRae College, the NCAA DII guidelines, and Conference Carolinas.

ASSISTANT COACHES

Fairfax Foxes Swimming is seeking enthusiastic, organized and kid-centered assistant coaches to support the development of our age group and high school-aged swimmers. With approximately 240 swimmers on the team, the Foxes are part of the Potomac Valley LSC and operate out of three main sites during the short course season: George Mason University, St. James Recreation Sports Complex and Providence Rec Center.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

We provide high quality swim instruction as on of the branches of programing at Lone Mountain. We work to build confidence and develop safety skills in a student-centered environment. We are committed to training our staff to teach swim lessons, giving them the tools they need to be successful. This is a diverse, inclusive and supportive workplace.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING – 500421

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life. We are committed to the highest standards of character, honesty, effort, and sportsmanship; respecting all people, their personal identities, differences and beliefs; and to provide a safe and equitable environment for student-athletes’ academic, athletic and personal development.

ASSISTANT COACH, W. SWIMMING

This position reports directly to the Head Women’s Swimming Coach and is responsible for providing coaching and administrative assistance, while serving as the Women’s Swimming contact for assigned athletic support areas.

