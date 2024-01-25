Missouri State’s Dylan Moffatt Named MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

CLEVELAND – Missouri State senior men’s swimmer Dylan Moffatt was named Mid-American Conference Swimmer of the Week following his sweeping performance in the Bears’ home-and-home doubleheader against Drury University last weekend, the league announced Wednesday morning. This marks the first MAC award for the Bears this season.

Moffatt won every race he participated in last Friday and Saturday, winning both the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle in both meets. On Friday at Hammons Student Center Pool, Moffatt put together a winning time of 9:27.80 in the 1,000 free, a time only bested in the MAC by himself earlier in the season. He then won the 500 free with a time of 4:36.32.

Moffatt repeated his wins the following day at Drury University’s Breech Pool, winning the 1,000 free with a 9:30.03 and the 500 free with a 4:34.55.

The award marks his third career MAC Swimmer of the Week nod, winning his first one on Nov. 29, 2022 and his second on Jan. 25, 2023, nearly one year ago to the day.

Missouri State swimming & diving continues competition this weekend with another doubleheader in Chicago. The Bears head to UIC Natatorium on Friday for dual meets against UIC and Evansville. Missouri State closes out its final meet before the conference championships with the UIC/NCC Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 27.