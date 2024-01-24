Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kayla Wilson Has Evolved in Many Ways as an Athlete This Season

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD

  • January 19, 2024
  • Avery Aquatic Center
    • Stanford, California
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Live Results
  • Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
  • Team Scores
    • Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
    • Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)

Stanford’s Kayla Wilson nabbed a win in the 200 free against ASU while placing 2nd in the 100 free behind teammate Amy Tang. Wilson has been working on her top-end speed this season, which surprisingly has also helped the back half off her races.

