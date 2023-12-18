2024 Total Performance Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Competitive Stroke Camps: June 5-9, 16-20

Elite Camps: June 2-6, 9-13

Strength Camp: TBA – Coming Soon

NEW FOR 2024! Masters Swim Camp: June 13-16

NEW FOR 2024! Start and Turn Camp: June 13-16

For over 40 years, we have provided what matters to swimmers and parents most: world-class coaching, excellence in training and technique, personal attention, mentoring and lots of fun! Our camps are located at prestigious liberal arts schools with top-rated facilities and safe campuses. Come find out for yourself why over 10,000 young athletes from 49 states and 13 countries have chosen our swim camps to achieve their Total Performance!

“We look forward to having you be a part of the #1 rated Swim Camp in the Country!

Our mission at TPSC is to encourage swimmers to exceed their expectations! Our staff is committed to every camper learning and growing as a swimmer and as a person. We believe a camp experience is important to youth development. We build upon our 40 plus years of swim camps and continue striving to provide the safest possible learning experience for every participant.

Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you have. We look forward to welcoming you to TPSC in June 2024!”

Dani Korman,

Director – Total Performance Swim Camps

The cornerstone of the Competitive Stroke Camp’s success is a dedication to helping campers improve each of the four strokes when it comes to technique, training and race strategy.

The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.

Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, variety shows, games and meeting new friends!

The camp accommodates both the novice and highly-trained swimmer (ages 10 – 18). Please note this is not a learn-to-swim camp. We recommend campers to have had at least one season of competitive swimming and know how to swim all four strokes.

KENYON COLLEGE – GAMBIER, OHIO

SUMMER 2024 DATES:

JUNE 5-9, 2024 – SESSION 1

JUNE 16-20, 2024 – SESSION 2

Overnight camper – $785

Day camper – $565

Visit our Coaching & Staff page by clicking here.

Health and Insurance Forms by clicking here.

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

Two swim sessions per day that emphasize training and technique

Daily dryland sessions

Daily stroke clinics

Videotaping and individual video critiques with our collegiate coaches available for purchase online for an additional fee. An online link of stroke critique videos will be provided to share with your parents & coaches

Classroom discussions with special guest speakers and clinicians on training physiology, goal setting, nutrition, race strategy and more

Three delicious all-you-can-eat meals each day – all dietary needs accommodated

Fun evening activities including movies, games, scavenger hunt, the Total Performance talent show (bring your instruments, comedy sketch, super-human tricks, and more)!

24-hour supervision on a beautiful and safe campus

Camp t-shirt

CAMP DISCOUNTS

January Discount Days – $50 off – Register in January and receive $50 off each registration for any camp. Enter promo code: JANSAVE when checking out.

Returning Camper Discount – $20 off – For any camper who has been to any Total Performance camp before. Please reach out to [email protected] with proof of previous attendance and a code will be provided.

Team Discount Program – $35 to $50 off per camper – For teams sending 5 or more campers to any Total Performance camp. For more information, click here.

*Only one discount may be used per camper*

These unique camp experiences are designed for highly-trained sprinters, breaststrokers, butterfliers/backstrokers, or distance swimmers and offer the most race-specific training for each specialty that you will find anywhere in the country. The Elite Camps bring in nationally and internationally renowned coaches and athletes in each specialty to provide campers with the most cutting-edge instruction and training used by the worlds best swimmers today. Enrollment is kept to a minimum to allow for better communication, more personal attention, and a greater appreciation of what it means to work together as a team.

The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists. Our Elite Camps are designed for swimmers who are already excelling in a particular specialty, yet want to take their performance to the next level. Though the Elite Camps are open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, they are most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times in their specialty or faster (based on USA Swimming’s National Age Group Motivational Time Standards). The campers who attend our Elite Camps chose the camp that focuses on their best stroke or specialty event. These camps are not designed for swimmers to work on their weakest stroke.

Back by popular demand in 2024 is the Elite Strength Camp. This camp will be open to swimmers ages 13-18. Elite Strength will focus on how swimmers can get stronger.

In the past 25 years, over 2000 swimmers from 49 states and 11 countries have participated in our Elite Camp programs for what proves to be a transformative and inspirational learning and training experience. A significant number of our elite campers have gone on to excel at the very highest levels of high school, YMCA, USA, NCAA and International competition, including 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist, Garret Weber-Gale!

Health and Insurance Forms click here.

June 2-6, 2024

Overnight Camper – $885

Day Camper – $665

A specialized program for the distance swimmer (ages 14-18), this five-day overnight camp provides Elite-level coaching, race-specific strategy, and attention to technique for distance swimmers. A highly requested camp, the Elite Distance Camp’s unique programming focuses on race technique, philosophies for creating effective race strategies, “breaking down” distance races to learn from personal best performances, and also dryland training specifically designed for the distance swimmer.

Headlining the camp will be former All-American distance swimmer, and Kenyon College Head Coach, Jessen Book. Coach Book was named NCAA DIII Woman’s Coach-of-the-Year in 2019 and 2022. Coach Book also was recognized as NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Coach-of-the-Year in 2013, lead the men’s team to their second consecutive national title in 2014, and the women’s team to a second place finish at NCAAs. Book, a former All-American distance swimmer at Kenyon, was a four-year member of national championship teams and a team co-captain in his senior year. As a coach, Book has made his mark in the Distance events, coaching numerous distance swimmers to top-8 finishes at Nationals. Other leading collegiate and high school coaches, as well as accomplished collegiate swimmers, round out the staff (Click here to visit the staff page).

In September 2023 Fitter & Faster hired Dr. Josh White, Kenyon graduating class of 2001, as the High Performance Manager. In this newly created position, Coach White will be leading the production of Specialty Swim Camps and other educational opportunities for competitive swimmers and coaches. For the past 15-years White coached at the University of Michigan, where for the last 11-years, he was the Associate Head Coach specializing in distance and middle-distance training. TPSC is thrilled to have Dr. White back on campus this summer as a Co-headlier for the 2024 Distance Camp.

Coaches can rest assured knowing their athlete will not get out of shape. Three highly-specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity benchmark training and average approximately 10,000-11,000 yards per day.

*While the Elite Distance Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 14-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.

June 2 – 6, 2024

Overnight Camper – $885

Day Camper – $665

As an elite-level butterflier or backstroker, Total Performance provides an intensive five-day, overnight training program focusing on the most profound development of the last quarter century in the sport of competitive swimming – the underwater dolphin kick – or what has been called the “5th stroke.” A critical element to one’s success in butterfly and backstroke is becoming more effective in generating speed & efficiency underwater. Challenging practice sessions focus on the latest in butterfly/backstroke technique and race strategy. During the week you will be tested in a dozen different areas that contribute to success as a flyer or backstroker.

The Headliner for the 2024 ELITE FLY/BACK Underwater camp will be US Olympic Gold Medalist, Tom Shields.

Tom Shields is a 2x Olympian, 2x Olympic champion, 3x world champion, and 2x Pan American champion in competitive swimming. Shields is an American butterfly and freestyle specialist with the world’s best underwaters hailing from Huntington Beach, California. Shields collegiately and professionally swam at the University of California, Berkeley and currently holds the American record in the 50-meter butterfly, the 100-meter butterfly, and the 200-meter butterfly (all short course).

Coaches can rest assured knowing their athlete will not get out of shape. Three highly-specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity benchmark training that ensures that swimmers maintain their aerobic capacity. Highly specific training drills and dryland routines, and powerful psychological techniques help campers adjust to the dynamics of fast swimming and maximize their potential.

*While the Elite Fly/Back Underwater Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.

TBA – Registration Coming Soon

Overnight Camper – $500

Day Camper – $375

The Total Performance Strength Camp offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for swimmers who want to get stronger. The Elite Strength Camp is a highly-technical, three day, overnight training program for campers ages 13-18. The camp helps accomplished swimmers develop an even better understanding of the nuances and techniques of strength training for swimmers. Swimmers work on all aspects of power from dryland to water drills to increase their strength.

Headliner for the 2024 Elite Strength Camp will be Olympian and Aquatic Strength leader, Nick Folker. Other leading collegiate and high school strength coaches in addition to accomplished collegiate swimmers will round out our Elite Camp staff. (Click here for more information about our phenomenal staff).

Coaches can rest assured knowing their athlete will not get out of shape. Three highly-specialized sessions incorporate high-intensity benchmark training that ensures that swimmers maintain their aerobic capacity. Elite Camp staff introduce training drills, dryland exercises, and powerful classroom sessions aimed towards developing swimmers techniques to maximize potential by helping individuals adjust to the power dynamics of fast swimming. Swimmers can also choose to be tested in the weight room and on the Power Rack.

*While the Elite Strength Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.

June 9 – 13, 2024

Overnight Camper – $885

Day Camper – $665

Total Performance offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for breaststrokers. The Elite Breaststroke Camp is a highly-technical, five day, overnight training program for campers ages 13-18. The camp helps accomplished breaststrokers develop an even better understanding of the nuances and techniques of this complex stroke. Swimmers work on all aspects of breaststroke from the kick, turns, and pullouts, to the utilization of the underwater dolphin kick.

Headliner for the 2024 Elite Breaststroke Camp will be announced soon. Other leading collegiate and high school coaches in addition to accomplished collegiate swimmers will round out our Elite Camp staff. (Click here for more information about our phenomenal staff).

Coaches can rest assured knowing their athlete will not get out of shape. Three highly-specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity benchmark training that ensures that breaststrokers maintain their aerobic capacity. Elite Camp staff introduce training drills, dryland exercises, and powerful classroom sessions aimed towards developing breaststroke techniques to maximize potential by helping individuals adjust to the dynamics of fast swimming. Swimmers can also choose to be tested and trained on the Power Rack.

*While the Elite Breaststroke Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.

June 9 – 13, 2024

Overnight Camper – $885

Day Camper – $665

Total Performance offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for sprint freestylers. The Elite Sprint Camp is a highly-technical, five day, overnight training program for swimmers ages 13-18 who excel in the sprint freestyle events.

The camp introduces participants to the most up-to-date and proven methods for developing speed and power. Campers will have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s leading sprint coaches Stephen Jungbluth for the summer of 2024. Other leading collegiate and high school coaches, as well as accomplished collegiate swimmers, round out the staff (Click here to visit the staff page).

Coaches can rest assured knowing their athlete will not get out of shape. Three highly-specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity benchmark training that ensures that sprinters will maintain their aerobic capacity. Elite Camp staff introduce training drills, dryland exercises, and powerful classroom sessions aimed towards developing techniques to maximize potential by helping individuals adjust to the dynamics of fast swimming. Swimmers can also choose to be tested and trained on the Power Rack.

While the Elite Sprint Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster in the sprint freestyle events (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

Three swim sessions per day (on the full camp days) focusing on training, technique & testing

Daily drylands

Daytime classroom discussions with collegiate coaches and headliners on training physiology, stroke mechanics, race strategy and more

Three delicious all-you-can-eat meals in Kenyon’s dining hall – all dietary needs accommodated!

Evening lectures on topics like sports psychology, inspirational journeys, nutrition

Pizza party night

Camp t-shirt

Evening social activities & getting to know campers from all over the country and the world

24-hour supervision on a beautiful and safe campus

CAMP DISCOUNTS

January Discount Days – $50 off – Register in January and receive $50 off each registration for any camp and any location.

Returning Camper Discount – $20 off – For any camper who has been to any Total Performance camp before. Enter promo code: RETURN24 when checking out.

Team Discount Program – $35 to $50 off per camper – For teams sending 5 or more campers to any Total Performance camp. For more information, click here.

*Only one discount may be used per camper*