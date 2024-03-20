2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

Psych Sheet

Live Streaming on NCAA.com

Live Results

Recaps Day 1 Prelims



For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The defending women’s champions Denison are projected to grab an early lead on day 1 of the 2024 DIII NCAA Championships. The Big Red lead all teams with seven individual finals swims, though the majority of those will come in B-finals.

On the men’s side, NYU looks strong behind Derek Maas. However, Denison is lurking with seven individual swims. However, like the women, they do have a ceiling since most of their finalists are in the consolation finals.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the men’s 3-meter diving.

Scored Prelims

Men

Team Score NYU 83 Denison 72 Williams 69.5 Emory 69 Chicago 66 CMU 49 MIT 44 Kenyon 42 TCNJ 37 Tufts 29 WashU 26 Connecticut College 20 JHU 20 Calvin 19 Brandeis 16 Hamilton 16 CMS 15 Geneseo 14 Pomona-Pitzer 14 Colby 13.5 Hope 13.5 St. Mary’s 13.5 Bates 7 Coast Guard 4 Whitworth 3

Women

Team Score Denison 98 Williams 72 NYU 71 Kenyon 70 MIT 58 Tufts 49.5 Pomona-Pitzer 48 Emory 46 Hope 39 Trinity U 29 WashU 19 Swarthmore 17 Albion 16 JHU 15 Austin 15 Bowdoin 15 Amherst 14 Calvin 14 Mary Washington 13 Geneseo 12.5 Middlebury 11 CMS 11 Springfield 10 Bates 4 Chicago 4 Luther 4

DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay NYU 3/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 Connecticut College 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Emory 2/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 Denison 2/5 0/1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0/1 Williams 2/3 1/0 1/1 1/1 0/1 1/0 Brandeis 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 JHU 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Tufts 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 Chicago 1/3 1/0 0/1 1/2 0/0 1/0 CMU 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Pomona-Pitzer 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 WashU 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Calvin 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Kenyon 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 MIT 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 TCNJ 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Hamilton 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 St. Mary’s 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Colby 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Coast Guard 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 CMS 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 CMS 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Hope 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Geneseo 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Bates 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs