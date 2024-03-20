Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

Comments: 3

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The defending women’s champions Denison are projected to grab an early lead on day 1 of the 2024 DIII NCAA Championships. The Big Red lead all teams with seven individual finals swims, though the majority of those will come in B-finals.

On the men’s side, NYU looks strong behind Derek Maas. However, Denison is lurking with seven individual swims. However, like the women, they do have a ceiling since most of their finalists are in the consolation finals.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the men’s 3-meter diving.

Scored Prelims

Men

Team Score
NYU 83
Denison 72
Williams 69.5
Emory 69
Chicago 66
CMU 49
MIT 44
Kenyon 42
TCNJ 37
Tufts 29
WashU 26
Connecticut College 20
JHU 20
Calvin 19
Brandeis 16
Hamilton 16
CMS 15
Geneseo 14
Pomona-Pitzer 14
Colby 13.5
Hope 13.5
St. Mary’s 13.5
Bates 7
Coast Guard 4
Whitworth 3

Women

Team Score
Denison 98
Williams 72
NYU 71
Kenyon 70
MIT 58
Tufts 49.5
Pomona-Pitzer 48
Emory 46
Hope 39
Trinity U 29
WashU 19
Swarthmore 17
Albion 16
JHU 15
Austin 15
Bowdoin 15
Amherst 14
Calvin 14
Mary Washington 13
Geneseo 12.5
Middlebury 11
CMS 11
Springfield 10
Bates 4
Chicago 4
Luther 4

DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay
NYU 3/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 1/0
Connecticut College 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Emory 2/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/0
Denison 2/5 0/1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0/1
Williams 2/3 1/0 1/1 1/1 0/1 1/0
Brandeis 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
JHU 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Tufts 1/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/2 0/1
Chicago 1/3 1/0 0/1 1/2 0/0 1/0
CMU 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
Pomona-Pitzer 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
WashU 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Calvin 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Kenyon 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
MIT 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
TCNJ 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Hamilton 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
St. Mary’s 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Colby 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Coast Guard 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
CMS 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
CMS 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Hope 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Geneseo 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Bates 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay
Kenyon 3/1 1/0 1/1 2/0 0/0 1/0
NYU 2/2 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/0
Denison 2/5 1/0 2/1 0/3 0/1 1/0
MIT 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Emory 1/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0
JHU 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Amherst 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Middlebury 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Tufts 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0
Williams 1/4 1/0 0/2 1/1 0/1 1/0
Hope 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1
Austin 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Trinity U 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/1
Mary Washington 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Pomona-Pitzer 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0
Albion 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Bowdoin 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Geneseo 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Swarthmore 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
CMS 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
WashU 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Bates 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Calvin 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Springfield 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Chicago 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Luther 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Amherst 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

3
Bailey
52 minutes ago

Was Emory’s day 1 expected to be weaker compared to the others?

D3Fan
Reply to  Bailey
36 minutes ago

Yeah, based on psych sheet day 1 is easily their weakest day.

Thirty three
1 hour ago

would be nice if we could see it compared against how teams were seeded / how it affects the projections!

