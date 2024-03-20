2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
The defending women’s champions Denison are projected to grab an early lead on day 1 of the 2024 DIII NCAA Championships. The Big Red lead all teams with seven individual finals swims, though the majority of those will come in B-finals.
On the men’s side, NYU looks strong behind Derek Maas. However, Denison is lurking with seven individual swims. However, like the women, they do have a ceiling since most of their finalists are in the consolation finals.
Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the men’s 3-meter diving.
Scored Prelims
Men
|Team
|Score
|NYU
|83
|Denison
|72
|Williams
|69.5
|Emory
|69
|Chicago
|66
|CMU
|49
|MIT
|44
|Kenyon
|42
|TCNJ
|37
|Tufts
|29
|WashU
|26
|Connecticut College
|20
|JHU
|20
|Calvin
|19
|Brandeis
|16
|Hamilton
|16
|CMS
|15
|Geneseo
|14
|Pomona-Pitzer
|14
|Colby
|13.5
|Hope
|13.5
|St. Mary’s
|13.5
|Bates
|7
|Coast Guard
|4
|Whitworth
|3
Women
|Team
|Score
|Denison
|98
|Williams
|72
|NYU
|71
|Kenyon
|70
|MIT
|58
|Tufts
|49.5
|Pomona-Pitzer
|48
|Emory
|46
|Hope
|39
|Trinity U
|29
|WashU
|19
|Swarthmore
|17
|Albion
|16
|JHU
|15
|Austin
|15
|Bowdoin
|15
|Amherst
|14
|Calvin
|14
|Mary Washington
|13
|Geneseo
|12.5
|Middlebury
|11
|CMS
|11
|Springfield
|10
|Bates
|4
|Chicago
|4
|Luther
|4
DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS
Men’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Medley Relay
|NYU
|3/0
|1/0
|1/0
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Connecticut College
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Emory
|2/1
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Denison
|2/5
|0/1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|Williams
|2/3
|1/0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|Brandeis
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|JHU
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Tufts
|1/2
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0/1
|Chicago
|1/3
|1/0
|0/1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/0
|CMU
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|WashU
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Calvin
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Kenyon
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|MIT
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|TCNJ
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Hamilton
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|St. Mary’s
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Colby
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Coast Guard
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|CMS
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|CMS
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Hope
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Geneseo
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Bates
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Whitworth
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Women’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Medley Relay
|Kenyon
|3/1
|1/0
|1/1
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|NYU
|2/2
|1/0
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|Denison
|2/5
|1/0
|2/1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/0
|MIT
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Emory
|1/1
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|JHU
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Amherst
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Middlebury
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Tufts
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Williams
|1/4
|1/0
|0/2
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|Hope
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Austin
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Trinity U
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Mary Washington
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|Albion
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Bowdoin
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Geneseo
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Swarthmore
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|CMS
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|WashU
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Bates
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Calvin
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Springfield
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Chicago
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Luther
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Amherst
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Was Emory’s day 1 expected to be weaker compared to the others?
Yeah, based on psych sheet day 1 is easily their weakest day.
would be nice if we could see it compared against how teams were seeded / how it affects the projections!