Zuri Ferguson Clocks 52.65/1:53.31 100/200 Back At Providence Sectionals

2024 EZ NORTH REGION SPEEDO SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 21-24, 2024

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Brown University

Providence, RI

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 EZ North Region Speedo Sectional Championships”

Livestream

The 2024 EZ North Region Speedo Sectional Championships wrapped up yesterday in Providence, Rhode Island. Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics topped both the combined and men’s team standings, while Metro Area Life Time won on the women’s side.

Final Team Scores – Combined:

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 811 Germantown Academy Aquatic Club – 773 Metro Area Life Time – 762

Final Team Scores – Men:

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 436 Germantown Academy Aquatic Club – 380 Crimson Aquatics – 330

Final Team Scores – Women:

Metro Area Life Time – 467 Crimson Aquatics – 419.5 Germantown Academy Aquatic Club – 393

Georgia commit Kennedi Dobson collected wins in the 500 free and 200 backstroke in the back half of the meet to bring her total to three 1st place finishes. In the 500, Dobson stopped the clock at 4:44.02, which is just three tenths shy of her personal best from this past December. She closed out her meet with the 200 IM, where she recorded a 1:58.66 to take nearly two seconds off her previous best from February. So far this season, she’s lowered her 200 IM time by a total of four seconds.

Finishing behind Dobson in the 500 was Clara Renner from Shawmut Aquatic Club, who logged a 4:50.00 in finals to just miss her best time. Renner, a Bucknell recruit, went on to earn a victory of her in the 1650, where she posted a personal best time of 16:30.06 to win the event by 25 seconds.

Florida commit Zuri Ferguson completed a sweep of the backstroke events. She clocked a personal best time of 52.65 in prelims of the 100, then ultimately won in finals with a 52.72. She closed out her meet with a 1:53.31 to take the 200 back, which is over a second faster than her previous best she’d set in December.

Sidney Arcella picked up her 1st victory of the meet in the 100 free. The Duke commit got her hand on the wall 1st at 49.08 in finals, which takes nearly half a second off her previous best from Winter Juniors this year. Arcella was also 3rd in the 50 free (23.14), which went to 15-year-old Riley Anderson from West Hartford Aquatic Team (22.49).

On the men’s side, William Mulgrew from Shawmut Aquatic Club added wins in the 500 and 1000 to sweep the distance free events. Mulgrew, who is committed to Harvard, took nearly a second off his best time en route to winning the 500 (4:21.56). He was also dominant in the 1000, going a personal best of 8:57.49 to clear the field by almost ten seconds.

Germantown’s Landon D’Ariano had a fantastic swim to win the 200 backstroke. The Texas recruit recorded a 1:46.06 in finals, which is over a second under his entry time. D’Ariano has not swam this event since last March, which is when his previous best time was set. He also notched a personal best time in the 200 fly, where he clocked a 1:45.05 to improve by over a second as well.

D’Ariano’s teammate Brandon Fleck took home the title in the 100 free. The Indiana recruit turned in a time of 43.86, which is is just a few hundredths of his best time set this past February.