Hwang Sunwoo & Kim Woomin Headline Korean Olympic Swimming Roster

The Korean Swimming Federation has revealed its 12-strong roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The squad is comprised of 9 men and 3 women and includes reigning world champions Kim Woomin and Hwang Sunwoo.

The nation is coming off a successful series of meets including last year’s Asian Games. There in Hangzhou, the Korean men won their first-ever gold medal in the 4x200m free relay, helping set the stage for another powerful performance at this year’s World Championships.

In Doha, Korea dueled with China right down to the wire, with the latter ultimately grabbing the 4x200m free gold by just .10. Along with Kim’s 400m free gold and Hwang’s 200m free gold, Korea finished 9th in the World Championships medal table.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, the nation’s highest finisher was Hwang who placed 5th in the 100m free and 7th in the 200m free. Kim Seoyeong was the top woman, placing 12th in the 200m IM.

Of note, Lee Eunji is just 17 years of age and is headed to her 2nd Olympic Games.

Men

Kim Woomin – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free

Hwang Sunwoo – 100m/200m free

– 100m/200m free Cho Sungjae – 200m breast

Lee Juho – 100m/200m back

Kim Minseop – 200m fly

Choi Dongyeol – 100m breast

Ji Yuchan – 50m free

Lee Hojun – relays

Kim Jihoon – relays

Women