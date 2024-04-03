NEC Conference Champion Jasu Ovaskainen Of Wagner Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Northeast Conference Champion in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM Jasu Ovaskainen of Wagner College has entered the transfer portal after finishing up his freshman season.

Originally from Finland, Ovaskainen adjusted to short course yards (SCY) this season and won the 100 back conference title in a 48.27. He also won the 100 fly in a 46.92 and the 200 IM in a 1:48.11.

In addition to winning all three of his individual events at NECs, Ovaskainen also helped Wagner to four relay wins. He split a 44.81 flat start in the 400 free relay, a 1:37.70 lead-off on the 800 free relay, a 20.97 50 fly split in the 200 medley relay, and a 46.12 100 fly split in the 400 medley relay.

Ovaskainen earned Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet honors as well as Rookie of the Meet honors.

The Wagner men captured the 2024 NEC title with 867.5 points finishing about 70 points ahead of Howard who finished with 798.5 points. That was Wagner’s first NEC title in program history.

Ovaskainen went on to swim at the CSCAA Championships at the beginning of March. There he finished 8th in the 100 fly in a 47.52, about half a second off of his winning time from NECs as a 46.92 would have been 4th. He also swam in prelims of the 50 fly and 100 IM.

Ovaskainen’s SCY best times are:

100 fly: 46.92

100 back: 48.27

200 IM: 1:48.11

200 free: 1:37.70

100 free: 44.81

Ovaskainen was Wagner’s fastest 100 flyer by over a second and a half, their fastest 200 freestyler by over two seconds, and fastest 200 IMer by over three and a half seconds.

Entering the portal does not guarantee a transfer; rather it allows student-athletes the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with other programs. On rare occasions, we have seen student-athletes enter the portal and ultimately decide to stay with their programs.