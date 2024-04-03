Tanner Barton Named New Head Coach At Bowling Green State

Tanner Barton has been tabbed as the next head coach of the Bowling Green State swimming & diving program, Director of Athletics Derek van der Merwe announced Tuesday.

Barton will take over the head coaching position from Rickey Perkins, who did not have his contract renewed following the conclusion of the 2024 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships in early March.

Perkins led the team for almost six years.

Barton heads to Bowling Green, which only sponsors a women’s swim & dive program, after spending four seasons as the head coach at Division III John Carroll University.

The JCU men’s team dealt with several key graduations this past offseason, but in 2023, they finished 15th in the NCAA Division III team race with outgoing senior Liam McDonnell finishing as the runner-up in the 100 back.

Neither team scored at the 2024 NCAAs.

It’s clear Barton was appreciated during his run at John Carroll, which included winning the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) title for men and women in each of his four seasons, as the school issued a press release upon his hiring at BGSU to thank him for his time there.

NEWS: Tanner Barton has accepted an offer to become the next head swimming & diving coach at Division I Bowling Green State University. Thank you for a great 4 years, Coach! ⚡️

“Upon coming to campus, I quickly learned how BGSU is at the heart of this city,” said Barton. “As a relational leader, I am eager to become a member of the community and build meaningful partnerships.

“I want to thank President Rogers, Derek van der Merwe, Stacy Kosciak and Chet Hesson for entrusting me to lead the women’s swimming and diving team. With steadfast commitment to bettering ourselves in and out of the pool, I am confident the current and all future Falcons will proudly represent BGSU. I am extremely excited to begin, and the future is bright!”

Barton’s tenure at JCU also included 21 CSCAA First Team All-American honors for his athletes, 11 First-Team Scholar All-Americans, and a total of 27 OAC conference records to go along with 104 conference titles.

He and his staff earned OAC Coach of the Year honors seven times out of eight opportunities (men and women combined) during his four seasons.

“We are incredibly grateful to Tanner for the contributions that he has made to our swimming & diving programs over the last several years,” said JCU Director of Athletics Brian Polian.

“Not only did he continue the strong tradition of competitive excellence here at John Carroll, he raised the standard. He has been an outstanding coach and mentor to our student-athletes, a wonderful ambassador for our university, and a great friend within the department. We are excited for him to get his opportunity at the Division I level and wish him nothing but the best.”

Prior to JCU, Barton spent one season as the head coach at Anderson University (D2), coaching the team’s first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) champion and helping form the school’s diving program.

Before being hired at Anderson, the Dublin, Ohio native served as an assistant coach at Cleveland State for one season in 2018-19. He was the lead coach of Molly McNamara, the 2019 Horizon League Women’s Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year during the campaign.

Prior to his coaching career, Barton swam collegiately at Ball State, where he was a team captain in his junior and senior seasons and was a four-year finalist at the MAC Championships.

The Bowling Green Falcons are coming off a basement finish, eighth place out of eight teams, at the MAC Championships, a position they finished in three of Perkins’ six seasons at the helm.