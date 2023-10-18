The Hungry Swimmer: Apple Cinnamon Rolls With Maple Cream Cheese Icing

What better way to get in the fall spirit and fully indulge in apple season than with these apple cinnamon rolls with maple cream cheese icing? It’s pumpkin season… but let’s not forget about apples!

There’s something undeniably comforting about a freshly baked cinnamon roll. The aroma, the soft gooey center, and the sweet icing on top – it’s a treat that never gets old. And honestly, can be enjoyed at any point in the year. But what happens when you take the classic delight and elevate it with… apples? You get apple cinnamon rolls with maple cream cheese icing, a divine twist on an old favorite that will leave you craving more.

In just 11 simple steps, you can create these delicious cinnamon rolls as a cozy breakfast or dessert. OR you can make a batch extra for your fellow teammates after morning practice for a little post-practice treat. I haven’t yet met a swimmer who doesn’t love a good post-practice snack 😁

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hrs, 30 min

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

1 cup warm milk

2 teaspoons dry yeast

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 eggs

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

For the Apple Filling:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 honey crisp apples, finely chopped

For the Brown Butter Maple Icing:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

1/4 cup maple syrup

2-3 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions:

Start by activating the yeast. In a bowl of a stand mixer with a dough hook, combine the warm milk, dry yeast, and brown sugar. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes until it’s bubbly on the top. Add the melted butter, eggs, flour, and salt to the yeast mixture. Stir to combine. This should take about 3-5 minutes. If the dough is still sticky at this point, add small amounts of flour until the dough is smooth. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for at least an hour or until it has doubled in size. After letting the dough rest, remove the dough from the bowl and roll out onto a flour surface. Create a large rectangle. Evenly spread the butter all over the dough and sprinkle the chopped apples and cinnamon sugar generously. Starting with the long side of the rectangle, roll the dough into a log keeping it nice and tight as you go. Once you reach the end, pinch the edge to seal it closed. Using a sharp knife, cut the log into 12 rolls. Place the rolls on a prepared baking dish. Cover the dish with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Bake the rolls for 28-30 minutes, or until they are a nice golden brown. While the cinnamon rolls are in the oven, prepare the brown butter icing. Place a pot over medium heat and melt the butter. Allow the butter to brown (2-3 minutes), then remove from the heat. In a bowl, add the cream cheese and whisk in the remaining icing ingredients, maple syrup, powdered sugar, vanilla and a pinch of salt. When the cinnamon rolls are done baking and are fresh out of the oven, spread the icing over the warm cinnamon rolls. Serve and enjoy!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think.