Australian Age & Open Championships Return To The Gold Coast In April 2024

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

The Australian Age Championships and Australian Open Championships will return to the Gold Coast in April 2024.

The largest annual event on the Swimming Australia calendar, the meet will attract thousands of athletes and spectators to one of the country’s premier swimming venues from April 6-20.

SwimSwam Note: This is not the Australian Olympic Trials.

In what is a multi-million economic boost to the local economy, the Australian Age Championships attracts the best young swimmers from across the country to compete on the national stage.

And the Open Championships gives our Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls the chance to race against Australia’s best ahead of the three-month countdown to the Paris 2024 Games.

Swimming Australia Interim CEO Steve Newman said the sport was pleased to return to the gold-standard venue for this year’s event.

“2024 is a big year for the sport and we are delighted to have locked in the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre for our biggest event,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity to see our Olympic and Paralympic athletes compete, and to also see our LA and Brisbane hopefuls in the Age Championships.

“We expect to see some great racing across the two weeks of competition.”

The 2024 event is supported by Major Events Gold Coast, with Gold Coast Acting Mayor Donna Gates welcoming Swimming Australia back to the venue.

“What a coup to secure the Australian Age Championships and Australian Open Championships for 2024,” Gates said.

“We are rapidly forging a reputation as a key destination for national swimming events and the age championships will help discover tomorrow’s Dolphins.

“Congratulations to Swimming Australia and Major Events Gold Coast for bringing this fantastic carnival together for 2024. I can’t wait.”

Entries and accreditation for the Multi-Class Age and Able-Bodied Age Championships will open in two to three weeks, with qualifying times and the program of events already available online.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in the new year.