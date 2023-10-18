Texas A&M Promotes Caroline Maxvill Stanek To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving program and head coach Steve Bultman announced the promotion of Caroline Maxvill Stanek to associate head coach. Stanek served as an assistant coach for the Aggies over the last two seasons and was on staff at LSU and Miami prior to returning to Aggieland.

“I’m very happy to announce a promotion for Caroline,” Bultman said. “She has done a very good job in her two-plus years here. Caroline cares about the women on the team and is respected by them. She’s a good coach who pays attention to the details and is a tireless recruiter.”

Stanek has made a big impact on the recruiting trail over the last two seasons and helped the Aggies bring in the No. 16 class in the nation heading into the 2023-24 season. She has helped A&M return to the top 25 at NCAA Championships and earn three individual medals at SEC Championships. Over the summer, she was named the women’s head assistant coach for the U.S. World University Games team, training and coaching A&M graduate Caroline Theil prior to and through her international debut. Theil earned a spot on the medal stand in Chengdu, China, bringing home Bronze in the 200m IM, while Team USA tallied seven medals.

While at LSU, Stanek helped bring the Tigers’ program back into the top 25 rankings as LSU sent their largest women’s squad in five years to NCAAs to cap off the 2021 season. During her tenure with Miami, Stanek helped coach the Hurricanes to nine school records over three years. Prior to her time at Miami, Stanek spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at TCU, helping guide the swimmers to lowering multiple school records.

A four-year letterwinner at Texas A&M, she helped the Aggies win two Big 12 Titles in 2008 and 2010, and earned CSCAA Scholar All-America honors in 2010. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies-education from Texas A&M and with a master’s degree in liberal arts from TCU.