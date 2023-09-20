The Hungry Swimmer: Date Bark

Today, we’re diving into the latest sensation taking the internet: “Date Bark.” This delectable treat combines the natural sweetness of dates with the creaminess of nut butter, the indulgence of chocolate, and the elegant touch of flaky sea salt. Are you ready to embark on a flavor journey? Let’s get started!

Ingredients:

1 cup of pitted dates

1/2 cup of your favorite nut butter (I used peanut butter)

1/2 cup of high-quality dark chocolate (chopped or chips)

A pinch of flaky sea salt (for that perfect sweet-savory balance)

Instructions:

Prepare the Dates: Start by slicing the dates lengthwise and removing the pits to create an opening. Spread the pitted dates out on a parchment paper lined small baking sheet.

Drizzle the Nut Butter: Grab your chosen nut butter and drizzle a generous amount over the dates, spreading evenly.

Photo credits to @thebalancednutritionist

Melt the Chocolate: In a microwave-safe bowl or on a stovetop, melt your dark chocolate until it’s smooth and glossy. Use short bursts in the microwave or low heat on the stove, stirring often to prevent burning.

Cover the Dates in Chocolate: Now comes the fun part! Pour the melted chocolate on top of the date bark. Spread it evenly.

Sprinkle with Sea Salt: While the chocolate is still melty, sprinkle flaky sea salt over the top of the bark. The salt elevates the flavors and adds that irresistible salty-sweet contrast.

Chill: Place your date bark in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or until the chocolate is solid.

Serve and Enjoy: Once the date bark is set, it’s time to indulge! Break off pieces to your desire and enjoy.

*OPTIONAL: add nuts of your choice on top of the bark with the flaky sea salt for extra crunch.

Why This Treat is a Good Option

Natural Sweetness: Dates bring their natural caramel-like sweetness, making this treat healthier than many traditional desserts. Dates are also an excellent source of potassium, containing roughly 280 milligrams per serving. That’s 50% more of this important mineral and electrolyte by weight than bananas.

Nut Butter Creaminess: The nut butter not only adds richness but also delivers a dose of healthy fats and protein.

Chocolatey Bliss: Dark chocolate, known for its antioxidants, marries beautifully with the other ingredients.

Flaky Sea Salt: The finishing touch of flaky sea salt elevates the flavors and creates that irresistible salty-sweet contrast we all crave.

Final Thoughts

The viral “Date Bark” is a simple yet incredibly satisfying treat that’s perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while keeping it wholesome. Whether you enjoy it as an afternoon snack, a post-dinner dessert, or even as an elegant party treat, this recipe is a winner. So, roll up your sleeves, get your dates and nut butter ready, and dive into the delicious world of Date Bark – the perfect blend of sweet, salty, and nutty goodness!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think.