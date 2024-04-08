The Hungry Swimmer: Feta Egg Avocado Toast

As a savory breakfast connoisseur, this feta egg toast has been my go-to daily breakfast for months now. If it involves eating sourdough toast… I am there. This take on the classic avocado toast is not only a delicious choice, but also offers a range of nutritional benefits for swimmers.

Any bread can be used for this recipe, but sourdough goes through a fermentation process that promotes a healthy gut biome while giving the body those carbs every swimmer needs. The avocado provides the athlete with healthy fats, the egg provides healthy protein, and the feta cheese provides vital vitamins and minerals for recovery!

Ingredients

1 piece of toast (I use sourdough)

1 egg

1-2 tbs oil (I use avocado or olive oil)

½ of a full avocado

Desired amount of feta cheese (I use around ½ a cup)

½ Lemon

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Pepper

For the Avocado Toast…

Toast bread to desired level of toastiness Spread avocado on toasted bread Add a squeeze of lemon, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of pepper to the avocado toast to season

For the Egg…

Heat a nonstick skillet pan (medium/high heat) Add a tbs or so of desired oil Pour feta into pan and create an “O” shape with the cheese Crack egg in the middle of the “O” Season with salt and pepper (I will sometimes season with everything but the bagel seasoning) Let egg cook until the feta cheese crisps up, turning a brown color Flip the egg if desired Remove from the heat, put egg on top of the avocado toast ENJOY!!!!!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!