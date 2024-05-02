The Hungry Swimmer: Almond Flour Banana Bread

Whether you’re gearing up for a competition or winding down after a rigorous training session, indulging in a slice of this wholesome treat will be sure to replenish your energy and keep you swimming strong!

Here is my take on a classic banana bread with a twist- almond flour. Almond flour is one of my favorite swaps for a regular flour because of the nutritional advantages almond flour naturally contains over regular flour. Almond flour is nutrient-dense, meaning it contains healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that swimmers need for fast swimming and injury prevention. Not to mention this treat is also naturally gluten free!

INGREDIENTS

3 mashed bananas

3 eggs

1 tbs coconut oil (or butter)

Splash of vanilla extract

3 tbs maple syrup

1 ¼ cup almond flour

1 tsp baking powder

Chocolate chips (any amount you desire!)

Line a bread pan with parchment paper and set the oven to 350. While the oven is preheating, Mash bananas and add the remaining wet ingredients to the bowl, thoroughly combining all liquids together. Add dry ingredients and mix to create the batter.

Finally, add your desired amount of chocolate chips and bake for 35-40 minutes. To know if the banana bread is done, stick a fork directly into it. If the fork comes out clean (with no batter), then it is ready to go! Let the treat rest for 5-10 minutes and dig in!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!