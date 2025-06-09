The Hungry Swimmer: Salmon Bowl

Whether you’re refueling post-practice or craving something clean and energizing, this salmon bowl hits the spot!
This easy salmon bowl is one of my go-to meals when I want something quick, healthy, and packed with flavor. Marinated in a savory-spicy mix and air-fried until crisp, the salmon is served over jasmine rice with fresh veggies and a creamy sriracha mayo drizzle. Loaded with high-quality protein from salmon and edamame, complex carbs from rice, and nutrient-rich vegetables, it’s a balanced, energizing option that’s ideal for athletes.
Ingredients
- 1 salmon fillet (about 6 oz), skinless and cubed
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Kewpie mayo
For the Bowl:
- 1 cup cooked jasmine rice
- ½ cup steamed edamame (shelled)
- ½ cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup greens of choice (I used spring mix)
- 1 tablespoon pickled ginger
For the Sriracha Mayo:
- 2 tablespoons Kewpie mayo
- 1 tablespoon sriracha (adjust to your spice preference)
Let’s Cook!
Marinate & Cook the Salmon:
- In a bowl, combine cubed salmon with soy sauce, sesame oil, Kewpie mayo, chili powder, and garlic powder. Let marinate for 10–15 minutes.
- Preheat the air fryer to 400°F.
- Arrange salmon cubes in a single layer in the air fryer basket.
- Air fry for 7–9 minutes, shaking halfway through, until cooked through and edges are slightly crisp.
Mix the Sriracha Mayo:
- Stir together Kewpie mayo and sriracha until smooth. Set aside.
Assemble the Bowl:
- Start with a base of jasmine rice in a serving bowl.
- Layer on the edamame, cucumber, greens, and pickled ginger.
- Top with the cooked soy salmon.
- Drizzle with sriracha mayo.
Optional: Garnish with sesame seeds, scallions, or an extra splash of soy sauce.
AND ENJOY!
Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!