The Hungry Swimmer: Salmon Bowl

by Ari Meyer 0

June 09th, 2025 Hungry Swimmer

Whether you’re refueling post-practice or craving something clean and energizing, this salmon bowl hits the spot!

This easy salmon bowl is one of my go-to meals when I want something quick, healthy, and packed with flavor. Marinated in a savory-spicy mix and air-fried until crisp, the salmon is served over jasmine rice with fresh veggies and a creamy sriracha mayo drizzle. Loaded with high-quality protein from salmon and edamame, complex carbs from rice, and nutrient-rich vegetables, it’s a balanced, energizing option that’s ideal for athletes.

Ingredients

For the Salmon:

  • 1 salmon fillet (about 6 oz), skinless and cubed
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon Kewpie mayo

For the Bowl:

  • 1 cup cooked jasmine rice
  • ½ cup steamed edamame (shelled)
  • ½ cup diced cucumber
  • 1 cup greens of choice (I used spring mix)
  • 1 tablespoon pickled ginger

For the Sriracha Mayo:

  • 2 tablespoons Kewpie mayo
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha (adjust to your spice preference)

Let’s Cook!

Marinate & Cook the Salmon:

  • In a bowl, combine cubed salmon with soy sauce, sesame oil, Kewpie mayo, chili powder, and garlic powder. Let marinate for 10–15 minutes.
  • Preheat the air fryer to 400°F.
  • Arrange salmon cubes in a single layer in the air fryer basket.
  • Air fry for 7–9 minutes, shaking halfway through, until cooked through and edges are slightly crisp.

Mix the Sriracha Mayo:

  • Stir together Kewpie mayo and sriracha until smooth. Set aside.

Assemble the Bowl:

  • Start with a base of jasmine rice in a serving bowl.
  • Layer on the edamame, cucumber, greens, and pickled ginger.
  • Top with the cooked soy salmon.
  • Drizzle with sriracha mayo.

Optional: Garnish with sesame seeds, scallions, or an extra splash of soy sauce.

AND ENJOY!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!

