The Hungry Swimmer: Salmon Bowl

Whether you’re refueling post-practice or craving something clean and energizing, this salmon bowl hits the spot!

This easy salmon bowl is one of my go-to meals when I want something quick, healthy, and packed with flavor. Marinated in a savory-spicy mix and air-fried until crisp, the salmon is served over jasmine rice with fresh veggies and a creamy sriracha mayo drizzle. Loaded with high-quality protein from salmon and edamame, complex carbs from rice, and nutrient-rich vegetables, it’s a balanced, energizing option that’s ideal for athletes.

Ingredients

For the Salmon:

1 salmon fillet (about 6 oz), skinless and cubed

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Kewpie mayo

For the Bowl:

1 cup cooked jasmine rice

½ cup steamed edamame (shelled)

½ cup diced cucumber

1 cup greens of choice (I used spring mix)

1 tablespoon pickled ginger

For the Sriracha Mayo:

2 tablespoons Kewpie mayo

1 tablespoon sriracha (adjust to your spice preference)

Let’s Cook!

Marinate & Cook the Salmon:

In a bowl, combine cubed salmon with soy sauce, sesame oil, Kewpie mayo, chili powder, and garlic powder. Let marinate for 10–15 minutes.

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F.

Arrange salmon cubes in a single layer in the air fryer basket.

Air fry for 7–9 minutes, shaking halfway through, until cooked through and edges are slightly crisp.

Mix the Sriracha Mayo:

Stir together Kewpie mayo and sriracha until smooth. Set aside.

Assemble the Bowl:

Start with a base of jasmine rice in a serving bowl.

Layer on the edamame, cucumber, greens, and pickled ginger.

Top with the cooked soy salmon.

Drizzle with sriracha mayo.

Optional: Garnish with sesame seeds, scallions, or an extra splash of soy sauce.

AND ENJOY!

