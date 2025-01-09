Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Hungry Swimmer: Winter Yogurt Bowl

by Ari Meyer 0

January 09th, 2025 Hungry Swimmer

As the winter chill settles in, it’s the perfect time to savor the vibrant fruits and vegetables of the season. One standout? Pomegranates!

Though they might seem a bit intimidating to peel, the reward is worth the effort—each ruby-red seed bursts with tart, juicy flavor. Over the holidays, my mom introduced me to a simple yet genius breakfast idea: pairing pomegranate seeds with creamy Greek yogurt. From the very first bite, I was hooked, and this wholesome, energizing combo quickly became a staple in my routine. It’s a perfect pre-practice meal for swimmers—quick, delicious, and packed with nutrients to fuel your day. I couldn’t keep this one to myself, so here it is for all my fellow hungry swimmers to enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

  • Desired amount of Greek yogurt (a cup or two)
  • 1-2 tbs honey
  • ⅓ cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 tbsp ground flax seed
  • ¼ cup no refined sugar granola (I find chocolate granola to pair beautifully with the pomegranates)
  • (and any other topping you desire!)

LETS COOK!

  1. Add Greek yogurt and honey to a bowl – mix until honey is fully incorporated
  2. Top with pomegranate seeds, flax seeds, and granola)

ENJOY!!!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!

