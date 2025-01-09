The Hungry Swimmer: Winter Yogurt Bowl

As the winter chill settles in, it’s the perfect time to savor the vibrant fruits and vegetables of the season. One standout? Pomegranates!

Though they might seem a bit intimidating to peel, the reward is worth the effort—each ruby-red seed bursts with tart, juicy flavor. Over the holidays, my mom introduced me to a simple yet genius breakfast idea: pairing pomegranate seeds with creamy Greek yogurt. From the very first bite, I was hooked, and this wholesome, energizing combo quickly became a staple in my routine. It’s a perfect pre-practice meal for swimmers—quick, delicious, and packed with nutrients to fuel your day. I couldn’t keep this one to myself, so here it is for all my fellow hungry swimmers to enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

Desired amount of Greek yogurt (a cup or two)

1-2 tbs honey

⅓ cup pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp ground flax seed

¼ cup no refined sugar granola (I find chocolate granola to pair beautifully with the pomegranates)

(and any other topping you desire!)

LETS COOK!

Add Greek yogurt and honey to a bowl – mix until honey is fully incorporated Top with pomegranate seeds, flax seeds, and granola)

ENJOY!!!

