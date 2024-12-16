The Hungry Swimmer: PB&J Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of my favorite satiating breakfasts to eat after a long taxing swim. This powerhouse breakfast choice has complex carbs to ensure energy is replenished post swim and fiber to aid in muscle function and digestion. The peanut butter and jelly toppings not only add a sweet, nostalgic flavor, but are a great source of protein, fats, and fruit! This meal will have you ready to tackle even the toughest of sets!

INGREDIENTS

For the Oatmeal:

½ cup organic rolled oats

1 cup water or milk

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp pure maple syrup (or honey)

Pinch of salt

Dash of cinnamon

For the Jam

½ cup of berries (raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries are my favorite! Fresh or frozen can be used)

Squeeze of lemon

1 tbsp maple syrup

LET’S COOK!

In a medium saucepan, add rolled oats, water, maple syrup, salt, and cinnamon, and cook over medium heat (a gentle simmer) for about 5-10 minutes, stirring frequently. Turn off the heat and stir in 2 tbsp of peanut butter

In a small saucepan, add the berries and maple syrup. Let simmer until the berries are broken down (5-10 minutes). Squeeze in a bit of lemon and stir frequently.

Pour the oatmeal into the desired bowl and top with your homemade jam and some more peanut butter. ENJOY!!

