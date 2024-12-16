Damborg & Vanotterdijk Take Down National Records To Close Danish SC Championships

2024 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Danish Short Course Championships wrapped up from Copenhagen last night but not before Martine Damborg and visiting Belgian swimmer Roos Vanotterdijk dove in for two more duals.

The pair first took on the women’s 100m IM where Vanotterdijk got the upperhand in a swift effort of 57.92.

That established a new Belgian standard, with Vanotterdijk’s splits of 26.50/31.42 overtaking the former national benchmark of 58.24 she put on the books just last month at the Belgian SC Championships.

Damborg also set a new national record en route to silver. Splitting 26.41/31.76, she reached a final result of 58.17. That erased her former Danish standard of 59.00, established at the 2023 edition of this competition.

Vanotterdijk and Damborg raced in the 100m free later in the session, with the former grabbing gold in 52.61 to the latter’s 52.83.

Once again Vanotterdijk’s performance checked in as a new Belgian record, beating the 52.78 she logged at this year’s Belgian SC Championships.

As for 17-year-0ld Damborg, her time of 52.83 for silver nailed a new Danish Junior Record, crushing the 53.32 notched last month. Elisabeth Sabro Ebbesen rounded out the women’s 1free podium in 53.90.

Additional Notes