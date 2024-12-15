17-Yr-Old Martine Damborg Erases Signe Bro’s Danish Record In SCM 200 Free

2024 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2024 Danish Short Course Championships taking place in Copenhagen saw a trio of Danish Records bite the dust to keep the session speedy.

Kicking off the finals was the Motionsklubben squad of Tabor Schastine, Josefine Pedersen, Sofie Brun Hovring, and Cille Kirketerp who combined to establish a new national record in the women’s 4x50m medley relay.

Schastine opened in 27.39 followed by Pedersen’s 30.88, then Hovring clocked 25.88 before Kirketerp anchored in 24.97 to put up a winning effort of 1:48.62 collectively. This outing shaved .06 off the former Danish benchmark of 1:48.68 another Motionsklubben squad put on the books at last year’s edition of this competition.

The next national mark fell at the hands of 17-year-old Martine Damborg who has been on a tear at these championships.

Damborg took on the women’s 200m free where she posted a new lifetime best of 1:54.82.

Splitting 27.05/28.93/29.46/29.38, Damborg’s result dipped under the former Danish record of 1:54.96 Signe Bro established 2 years ago. Entering this competition, Damborg’s personal best in this 2free rested at the 1:55.84 logged last month. That means she hacked nearly a second off of that previous career-quickest outing tonight.

The next-closest competitor was Belgian ace Roos Vanotterdijk who turned in a time of 1:55.33.

But Damborg wasn’t done, as the teen doubled up with a victory and Danish Junior Record in the women’s 50m fly.

Damborg stopped the clock at 25.21 to lead a threesome of sub-26-second swimmers. Behind her once again was Vanotterdijk who touched in 25.35 followed by Elisabeth Sabroe Ebbesen who collected bronze in 25.79.

As for Damborg, she held the former DJR at the 25.61 also logged last month in Esbjerg. Vanotterdijk was slightly quicker in the prelims, hitting 25.32 to nail a new Belgian national record in the 50m fly event.

Additional Notes