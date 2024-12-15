Jack McMillan Makes His Mark In 200 Free On Day Two Of 2024 Irish Winter Championships

2024 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th
- Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- SCM (25m)
- Day 1 Recap
- Results – Meet Mobile: 2024 Irish National Winter Championships
Day two of the 2024 Irish Short Course Championships unfolded last night from Dublin with British Olympic medalist Jack McMillan putting on a show in the men’s 200m freestyle.
24-year-old McMillan, who represented Ireland in the past until he changed sporting nationality in 2022, stopped the clock at a head-turning time of 1:42.00. That beat the field by nearly 4 seconds as the next-closest swimmer, Frenchman Pierre Largeron, was at the wall in 1:45.88.
As for McMillan, he split 23.27/25.43 (48.70)/26.20/27.10 to get the job done, establishing the 3rd best time of his young career. His personal best of 1:41.93 from 2 years ago rendered the relay gold medalist from Paris Great Britain’s 5th-swiftest performer of all time.
Jack McMillan‘s Top 5 SCM 200 Free Performances All-Time
- 1:41.93 – 2022 Scottish SC Championships
- 1:41.94 – 2024 Scottish SC Championships
- 1:42.00 – 2024 Irish Winter SC Championships
- 1:42.46 – 2023 European SC Championships (heats)
- 1:43.88 – 2022 Scottish SC Championships (heats)
Additional Notes
- 17-year-old Ards swimmer Grace Davison took on the women’s 100m back/200m breast double, coming away with two medals for her efforts. In the 100m back, Davison settled for silver in 1:00.07 behind 22-year-old Maria Godden who grabbed gold in 59.33. Davison upgraded to gold in the 200m breast, hitting 2:27.20.
- Neil Burger, just 17, posted a winning result of 23.77 as the only men’s 50m butterfly performer under the 24-second barrier.
- Liam O’Connor produced a time of 2:11.44 to narrowly defeat Andrew Feenan‘s silver medal-worthy 2:11.55 in the men’s 200m breast event.