Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack McMillan Makes His Mark In 200 Free On Day Two Of 2024 Irish Winter Championships

2024 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th
  • Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
  • SCM (25m)
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Results – Meet Mobile: 2024 Irish National Winter Championships

Day two of the 2024 Irish Short Course Championships unfolded last night from Dublin with British Olympic medalist Jack McMillan putting on a show in the men’s 200m freestyle.

24-year-old McMillan, who represented Ireland in the past until he changed sporting nationality in 2022, stopped the clock at a head-turning time of 1:42.00. That beat the field by nearly 4 seconds as the next-closest swimmer, Frenchman Pierre Largeron, was at the wall in 1:45.88.

As for McMillan, he split 23.27/25.43 (48.70)/26.20/27.10 to get the job done, establishing the 3rd best time of his young career. His personal best of 1:41.93 from 2 years ago rendered the relay gold medalist from Paris Great Britain’s 5th-swiftest performer of all time.

Jack McMillan‘s Top 5 SCM 200 Free Performances All-Time

  1. 1:41.93 – 2022 Scottish SC Championships
  2. 1:41.94 – 2024 Scottish SC Championships
  3. 1:42.00 – 2024 Irish Winter SC Championships
  4. 1:42.46 – 2023 European SC Championships (heats)
  5. 1:43.88 – 2022 Scottish SC Championships (heats)

Additional Notes

  • 17-year-old Ards swimmer Grace Davison took on the women’s 100m back/200m breast double, coming away with two medals for her efforts. In the 100m back, Davison settled for silver in 1:00.07 behind 22-year-old Maria Godden who grabbed gold in 59.33. Davison upgraded to gold in the 200m breast, hitting 2:27.20.
  • Neil Burger, just 17, posted a winning result of 23.77 as the only men’s 50m butterfly performer under the 24-second barrier.
  • Liam O’Connor produced a time of 2:11.44 to narrowly defeat Andrew Feenan‘s silver medal-worthy 2:11.55 in the men’s 200m breast event.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!