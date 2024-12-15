Jack McMillan Makes His Mark In 200 Free On Day Two Of 2024 Irish Winter Championships

2024 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th

Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Results – Meet Mobile: 2024 Irish National Winter Championships

Day two of the 2024 Irish Short Course Championships unfolded last night from Dublin with British Olympic medalist Jack McMillan putting on a show in the men’s 200m freestyle.

24-year-old McMillan, who represented Ireland in the past until he changed sporting nationality in 2022, stopped the clock at a head-turning time of 1:42.00. That beat the field by nearly 4 seconds as the next-closest swimmer, Frenchman Pierre Largeron, was at the wall in 1:45.88.

As for McMillan, he split 23.27/25.43 (48.70)/26.20/27.10 to get the job done, establishing the 3rd best time of his young career. His personal best of 1:41.93 from 2 years ago rendered the relay gold medalist from Paris Great Britain’s 5th-swiftest performer of all time.

Jack McMillan‘s Top 5 SCM 200 Free Performances All-Time

1:41.93 – 2022 Scottish SC Championships 1:41.94 – 2024 Scottish SC Championships 1:42.00 – 2024 Irish Winter SC Championships 1:42.46 – 2023 European SC Championships (heats) 1:43.88 – 2022 Scottish SC Championships (heats)

Additional Notes