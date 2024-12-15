2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships Conclude From Rio

2024 BRAZILIAN SENIOR SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships concluded from Rio with the long course competition giving swimmers a chance to end their year on a high note.

John Vieira Garcia grabbed the gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke, clocking at time of 1:02.56. That gave him the edge over 38-year-old Joao Gomes Junior who snagged silver in 1:02.68 followed by Fernando Santos who bagged bronze in 1:02.88.

In the women’s edition of the 100m breast, Andressa Sango was too quick to catch, logging a winning effort of 1:10.83.

Beatriz Lysy was next to the wall in 1:11.72 and Bruna Leme also landed on the podium in 1:12.00.

Luiz Loureiro logged a time of 3:55.10 to lead the men’s 400m freestyle, although Breno Correia gave him a run for his money.

Correia touched less than half a second later in 3:55.43 while Thiago Ruffini was also in the mix with a bronze medal-worthy 3:56.04.

The women’s and men’ s50m free concluded the final nigth’s individual events with Deyse Goncalves and Matheus Pereira coming away with the respective victories.

Gonclaves produced 25.56 in the women’s race and Pereira 22.25 to take men’s gold.