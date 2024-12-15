Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships Conclude From Rio

2024 BRAZILIAN SENIOR SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships concluded from Rio with the long course competition giving swimmers a chance to end their year on a high note.

John Vieira Garcia grabbed the gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke, clocking at time of 1:02.56. That gave him the edge over 38-year-old Joao Gomes Junior who snagged silver in 1:02.68 followed by Fernando Santos who bagged bronze in 1:02.88.

In the women’s edition of the 100m breast, Andressa Sango was too quick to catch, logging a winning effort of 1:10.83.

Beatriz Lysy was next to the wall in 1:11.72 and Bruna Leme also landed on the podium in 1:12.00.

Luiz Loureiro logged a time of 3:55.10 to lead the men’s 400m freestyle, although Breno Correia gave him a run for his money.

Correia touched less than half a second later in 3:55.43 while Thiago Ruffini was also in the mix with a bronze medal-worthy 3:56.04.

The women’s and men’ s50m free concluded the final nigth’s individual events with Deyse Goncalves and Matheus Pereira coming away with the respective victories.

Gonclaves produced 25.56 in the women’s race and Pereira 22.25 to take men’s gold.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!