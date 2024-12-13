Nathalia Almeida Collects More Hardware On Day 3 Of Brazilian Summer Championships

2024 BRAZILIAN SENIOR SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 10th – Saturday, December 14th
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships got underway this week from Rio with the long course competition giving swimmers a chance to end their year on a high note.
27-year-old Nathalia Almeida already racked up a collection of three golds through the first two days of competition and now on day three, she added a silver to her collection.
Almeida raced in the final of the women’s 100m free where she earned 2nd place in a time of 56.29.
Topping the podium was Luanna Martins Oliveira who stopped the clock at 55.42. Deyse Goncalves Barbosa bagged the bronze in 57.21.
Bruno Dutra was too quick to catch in the men’s 100m free, registering the sole sub-49-second time of the field.
Dutra grabbed gold in 48.77, holding off Breno Correia who touched in 49.36 as the silver medalist. Arthur Cury rounded out the podium in 50.51.
Additional Notes
- Julia Diogo topped the women’s 800m free podium in 8:51.85 to beat the field by over 3 seconds.
- The men’s 400m IM saw Brandonn Almeida register 4:21.52 to get to the wall nearly 7 seconds ahead of his competitors.
- Bruna Leme touched in 2:34.68 as the women’s 200m breaststroke winner.
- Matheus Gonche earned gold in the men’s 100m fly, posting 52.80 as the sole racer of the field under the 53-second threshold.