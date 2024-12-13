Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Swims 17-18 NAG Record With 44.55 100 Fly In PRELIMS

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

  1. Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics), 44.55
  2. Caiden Bowers (Mercersburg Academy), 46.85
  3. Alex Townsend (Marlins of Raleigh), 47.14
  4. Andrew Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 47.23
  5. Antoine Destang (Bolles School Sharks), 47.40
  6. Austin Carpenter (Central Ohio Aquatics), 47.52
  7. Luke Bedsole (Huntsville Swim Association), 47.58
  8. Max Buff (Greater Toledo Aquatic Club), 47.66

17 year old Thomas Heilman swam to a new 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record in the boys 100 butterfly in prelims. Heilman touched in a 44.55, breaking the previous record of a 44.75 that Aiden Hayes swam at the 2022 NCAA Championships while in his freshman season with NC State.

Heilman also broke his own meet record of a 44.67 that he swam two years ago. He also won the event a year ago but was slightly off his record in a 44.80.

Split Comparison:

Heilman Hayes Heilman 2022
50 20.82 20.62 21
100 44.55 (23.73) 44.75 (24.13) 44.67 (23.67)

Hayes was out slightly faster than Heilman but Heilman had a much faster back half to get under the record. He will have the chance to improve upon his record in finals.

The swim marks the first 17-18 SCY NAG record for Heilman after dominating the 15-16 age group. He earned a total of five 15-16 SCY NAG records He already broke into the 17-18 age group this summer, setting a new NAG record in the 100 butterfly. The Virginia commit has another year in the 17-18 age group.

3
Joel Lin
46 minutes ago

A Mercersburg Academy butterfly ringer? Haven’t seen that before. 🤪

greenbean
51 minutes ago

Spencer Nicholas swam a 44.41 100 Fly at the Tennessee Invite at age 18 a few weeks ago

PFA
59 minutes ago

Me thinks he’ll be threatening the 44 second barrier later

