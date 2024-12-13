Thomas Heilman Swims 17-18 NAG Record With 44.55 100 Fly In PRELIMS

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East

BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS

‘A’ Final Qualifiers:

17 year old Thomas Heilman swam to a new 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record in the boys 100 butterfly in prelims. Heilman touched in a 44.55, breaking the previous record of a 44.75 that Aiden Hayes swam at the 2022 NCAA Championships while in his freshman season with NC State.

Heilman also broke his own meet record of a 44.67 that he swam two years ago. He also won the event a year ago but was slightly off his record in a 44.80.

Split Comparison:

Heilman Hayes Heilman 2022 50 20.82 20.62 21 100 44.55 (23.73) 44.75 (24.13) 44.67 (23.67)

Hayes was out slightly faster than Heilman but Heilman had a much faster back half to get under the record. He will have the chance to improve upon his record in finals.

The swim marks the first 17-18 SCY NAG record for Heilman after dominating the 15-16 age group. He earned a total of five 15-16 SCY NAG records He already broke into the 17-18 age group this summer, setting a new NAG record in the 100 butterfly. The Virginia commit has another year in the 17-18 age group.