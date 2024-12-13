Thomas Heilman Swims 17-18 NAG Record With 44.55 100 Fly In PRELIMS

2024 Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 11-14, 2024
- Wednesday Finals: 4 pm EST
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST
- Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheets
- Event Page
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Winter Juniors East”
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
BOYS’ 100 FLY – PRELIMS
Meet Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 45.81, Thomas Heilman – 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 44.67, Thomas Heilman – 2022
17-18 NAG Record: 44.75, Aiden Hayes – 2022
‘A’ Final Qualifiers:
- Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics), 44.55
- Caiden Bowers (Mercersburg Academy), 46.85
- Alex Townsend (Marlins of Raleigh), 47.14
- Andrew Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 47.23
- Antoine Destang (Bolles School Sharks), 47.40
- Austin Carpenter (Central Ohio Aquatics), 47.52
- Luke Bedsole (Huntsville Swim Association), 47.58
- Max Buff (Greater Toledo Aquatic Club), 47.66
17 year old Thomas Heilman swam to a new 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record in the boys 100 butterfly in prelims. Heilman touched in a 44.55, breaking the previous record of a 44.75 that Aiden Hayes swam at the 2022 NCAA Championships while in his freshman season with NC State.
Heilman also broke his own meet record of a 44.67 that he swam two years ago. He also won the event a year ago but was slightly off his record in a 44.80.
Split Comparison:
|Heilman
|Hayes
|Heilman 2022
|50
|20.82
|20.62
|21
|100
|44.55 (23.73)
|44.75 (24.13)
|44.67 (23.67)
Hayes was out slightly faster than Heilman but Heilman had a much faster back half to get under the record. He will have the chance to improve upon his record in finals.
The swim marks the first 17-18 SCY NAG record for Heilman after dominating the 15-16 age group. He earned a total of five 15-16 SCY NAG records He already broke into the 17-18 age group this summer, setting a new NAG record in the 100 butterfly. The Virginia commit has another year in the 17-18 age group.
A Mercersburg Academy butterfly ringer? Haven’t seen that before. 🤪
Spencer Nicholas swam a 44.41 100 Fly at the Tennessee Invite at age 18 a few weeks ago
Me thinks he’ll be threatening the 44 second barrier later