2024 SC World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Kate Douglass is slated to race in two finals tonight: first, the 200 breast, where she is the world record holder, then the 100 IM, where she’s 2nd seed.

The Oldest SCM World Record Falls As Luke Hobson Breaks Biedermann’s 200 Free With 1:38.91 Hobson broke the oldest SCM World Record in the books while leading off the US men’s 4×200 free relay. He also made history for Texas.

Walsh’s World Record Onslaught Gives Her $187K In Earnings Through Four Days of SC Worlds Having broken six world records individually and another on a relay, Gretchen Walsh is cleaning up at Short Course Worlds with a stunning money haul.

2024 SC Worlds: Day 4 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh were fan favorites in the 100 IM entries, Walsh won the event while Douglass finished 2nd.