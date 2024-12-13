2 World Records, 1 Session…Gretchen Walsh Swims 55.11 In 100 IM To Break Own World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships

Women’s 100 IM – Final

World Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024

World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020

World Championship Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024

2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53

Final:

Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 55.11 ***WORLD RECORD*** Kate Douglass (USA) — 56.49 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) — 56.67 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) — 57.04 Tessa Giele (NED) — 57.69 Rebecca Meder (RSA) — 58.10 Diana Petkova (BUL) — 58.73 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) — 59.07

25 minutes, 2 World Records, 1 session. Gretchen Walsh continues to dominate swimming a 55.11 in the women’s 100 IM. That time broke her own World Record of a 55.71 that she swam in last night’s semifinals.

Split Comparison

Walsh, Finals Walsh- Semis Walsh, Time Trial 50 25.38 24.76 25.07 100 55.11 (29.73) 55.71 (30.95) 55.98 (30.91)

Walsh was out slower today than she was in both previous records but she made up for it on the back half. She notably split a 16.06 on the breaststroke leg, faster than the 16.76 posted by Kate Douglass the 200 breaststroke World Record holder. Walsh then grew her lead at the end with a 13.67 on the final 25.

Tonight’s swim earned Walsh another $25,000 World Record bonus.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 IM (SCM)

Walsh now holds the four fastest performances of all-time. Prior to Douglass breaking the World Record, the record stood at a 56.51 that Katinka Hosszu swam in 2017. Kate Douglass‘s silver medal performance tonight of a 56.49 now makes her the 2nd fastest performer ever.