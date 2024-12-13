Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2 World Records, 1 Session…Gretchen Walsh Swims 55.11 In 100 IM To Break Own World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships

Women’s 100 IM – Final

  • World Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
  • World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020
  • World Championship Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
  • 2022 World Champion:  Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53

Final:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 55.11 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. Kate Douglass (USA) — 56.49
  3. Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) — 56.67
  4. Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) — 57.04
  5. Tessa Giele (NED) — 57.69
  6. Rebecca Meder (RSA) — 58.10
  7. Diana Petkova (BUL) — 58.73
  8. Sydney Pickrem (CAN) — 59.07

25 minutes, 2 World Records, 1 session. Gretchen Walsh continues to dominate swimming a 55.11 in the women’s 100 IM. That time broke her own World Record of a 55.71 that she swam in last night’s semifinals.

Split Comparison

Walsh, Finals Walsh- Semis
Walsh, Time Trial
50 25.38 24.76 25.07
100 55.11 (29.73) 55.71 (30.95) 55.98 (30.91)

Walsh was out slower today than she was in both previous records but she made up for it on the back half. She notably split a 16.06 on the breaststroke leg, faster than the 16.76 posted by Kate Douglass the 200 breaststroke World Record holder. Walsh then grew her lead at the end with a 13.67 on the final 25.

Tonight’s swim earned Walsh another $25,000 World Record bonus.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 IM (SCM)

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.11 – 2024
  2. Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.71 – 2024
  3. Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.98 – 2024
  4. Gretchen Walsh (USA), 56.06 – 2024
  5. Kate Douglass (USA), 56.49 – 2024
  6. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 56.51 – 2017

Walsh now holds the four fastest performances of all-time. Prior to Douglass breaking the World Record, the record stood at a 56.51 that Katinka Hosszu swam in 2017. Kate Douglass‘s silver medal performance tonight of a 56.49 now makes her the 2nd fastest performer ever.

Geo
3 minutes ago

Anyone keeping track of how much money she has made so far this meet?

Tennessee
4 minutes ago

She was built in a lab. Wow. Just wow. There is something in the water at UVA

gosharks
7 minutes ago

Is she the third swimmer (and first female) to break 2 WR’s in one session behind Phelps and Dressel?

Rswim
18 minutes ago

BIG GRETCH!!!! This is her meet, everyone else is just swimming in it

SwimCoach
Reply to  Rswim
1 second ago

I thought it to be a weird sentiment when one of the male commentators said Noe Ponti was the headline of the meet and Walsh was a caption.

