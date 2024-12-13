2 World Records, 1 Session…Gretchen Walsh Swims 55.11 In 100 IM To Break Own World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Women’s 100 IM – Final
World Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020
World Championship Record: 55.71 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- 2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53
Final:
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 55.11 ***WORLD RECORD***
- Kate Douglass (USA) — 56.49
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) — 56.67
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) — 57.04
- Tessa Giele (NED) — 57.69
- Rebecca Meder (RSA) — 58.10
- Diana Petkova (BUL) — 58.73
- Sydney Pickrem (CAN) — 59.07
25 minutes, 2 World Records, 1 session. Gretchen Walsh continues to dominate swimming a 55.11 in the women’s 100 IM. That time broke her own World Record of a 55.71 that she swam in last night’s semifinals.
Split Comparison
|Walsh, Finals
|Walsh- Semis
|
Walsh, Time Trial
|50
|25.38
|24.76
|25.07
|100
|55.11 (29.73)
|55.71 (30.95)
|55.98 (30.91)
Walsh was out slower today than she was in both previous records but she made up for it on the back half. She notably split a 16.06 on the breaststroke leg, faster than the 16.76 posted by Kate Douglass the 200 breaststroke World Record holder. Walsh then grew her lead at the end with a 13.67 on the final 25.
Tonight’s swim earned Walsh another $25,000 World Record bonus.
All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 IM (SCM)
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.11 – 2024
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.71 – 2024
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.98 – 2024
- Gretchen Walsh (USA), 56.06 – 2024
- Kate Douglass (USA), 56.49 – 2024
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 56.51 – 2017
Walsh now holds the four fastest performances of all-time. Prior to Douglass breaking the World Record, the record stood at a 56.51 that Katinka Hosszu swam in 2017. Kate Douglass‘s silver medal performance tonight of a 56.49 now makes her the 2nd fastest performer ever.
Anyone keeping track of how much money she has made so far this meet?
She was built in a lab. Wow. Just wow. There is something in the water at UVA
Is she the third swimmer (and first female) to break 2 WR’s in one session behind Phelps and Dressel?
BIG GRETCH!!!! This is her meet, everyone else is just swimming in it
I thought it to be a weird sentiment when one of the male commentators said Noe Ponti was the headline of the meet and Walsh was a caption.