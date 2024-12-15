Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Henveaux Hits Belgian, Koski Establishes Finnish Record In Men’s 200 Free Heats

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two national records bit the dust in the men’s 200m freestyle on the final day of action at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

Racing in the prelims of the event in Budapest, 24-year-old Lucas Henveaux of Belgium and 30-year-old Matias Koski of Finland put up the fastest time of their careers to claim the 2nd and 3rd seeds, respectively.

Behind American world record holder Luke Hobson‘s field-leading 1:41.55, Henveaux stopped the clock at 1:41.58 and Koski hit 1:41.92 for their new PBs. Both outings represented the pair’s first-ever forays under the 1:42 barrier.

Entering this competition, Henveaux’s former Belgian standard stood at the 1:42.14 he posted just last month at the Belgian Short Course Championships.

Comparing his two performances, Henveaux was much quicker on the back half this time around, clearing the 26-second threshold on the final 50m, including a final 25m of 12.74.

Henveaux’s New Record – 1:41.58 Henveaux’s Old Record – 1:42.14
23.82 23.69
25.77 25.73
26.04 26.33
25.95 26.39

Veteran Koski’s time surpassed his previous Finnish benchmark of 1:43.51, established at the 2016 Short Course World Championships. He was much quicker on all but the final 50m when clocking this new record.

Koski’s New Record – 1:41.92 Koski’s Old record – 1:43.51
23.39 23.84
25.39 26.23
26.10 26.60
27.04 26.84

We’ll see how things shake out during tonight’s medal-contending event with the likes of Australian Maximillian Giuliani and Lithuanian Olympian Danas Rapsys lurking among the field.

Hobson is the man to beat, however, as the 21-year-old already set the new world record of 1:38.91 leading off the U.S. men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Men’s 200 freestyle

  • World Record: 1:38.91 — Luke Hobson, USA (2024)
  • World Junior Record: 1:40.68 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)
  • Championship Record: 1:38.91 — Luke Hobson, USA (2024)
  • 2022 Champion: Hwang Sun-woo, KOR — 1:39.72

Top 8

  1. Luke Hobson (USA) — 1:41.55
  2. Lucas Pierre Henveaux (BEL) — 1:41.58
  3. Tomas Koski (FIN) — 1:41.92
  4. Kieran Smith (USA) — 1:42.22
  5. Tatsuya Murasa (JPN) — 1:42.28
  6. Rafael Miroslaw (GER) — 1:42.38
  7. Maximillian Giuliani (AUS) — 1:42.67
  8. Danas Rapsys (LTU) — 1:42.84

