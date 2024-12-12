Pedersen Nabs Men’s 100 IM National Record On Day One Of Danish SC Championships

2024 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 12th – Sunday, December 15th

Bellahøj Swimming Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

SCM (25m)

While the 2024 Short Course World Championships are unfolding in Budapest, the Danish Short Course Championships kicked off from Copenhagen.

Already making his presence known, Robert Falborg Pedersen cracked a new national record in the men’s 100m IM to kick off his campaign.

Racing in tonight’s final, Pedersen stopped the clock at 52.51 to slice .29 off his previous lifetime best and Danish standard of 52.80 notched this past November.

Tonight, Pedersen opened in 23.52 and closed in 28.99 to get the job done, outperforming the 24.05/28.75 splits from his former record.

On his achievement, Pedersen told the Danish Swimming Federation, “I don’t feel like I’ve peaked yet, so I’m really looking forward to the Danish Championships and am excited about what I can achieve.

“The records have been fuel for the engine, because they have shown that the training works and develops me.”

17-year-old Martine Damborg clocked a new Danish Junior Record en route to capturing the victory in the women’s 200m IM.

Damborg produced a time of 2:07.69 to get to the wall first, smashing her own record of 2:08.86 put on the books just last month.

Damborg split 27.26/32.27/37.57/30.59 to score the sole time of tonight’s field under the 2:10 threshold. Schastine Tabor snagged silver in 2:10.72 while Fenja Romanski rounded out the podium in 2:12.81.

Damborg is fast approaching the Danish national record, a benchmark which stands at the 2:07.08 Julie Hjorth-Hansen established well over a decade ago in 2009.

