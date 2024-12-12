Pedersen Nabs Men’s 100 IM National Record On Day One Of Danish SC Championships

2024 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 12th – Sunday, December 15th
- Bellahøj Swimming Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
- SCM (25m)
- Live Results
While the 2024 Short Course World Championships are unfolding in Budapest, the Danish Short Course Championships kicked off from Copenhagen.
Already making his presence known, Robert Falborg Pedersen cracked a new national record in the men’s 100m IM to kick off his campaign.
Racing in tonight’s final, Pedersen stopped the clock at 52.51 to slice .29 off his previous lifetime best and Danish standard of 52.80 notched this past November.
Tonight, Pedersen opened in 23.52 and closed in 28.99 to get the job done, outperforming the 24.05/28.75 splits from his former record.
On his achievement, Pedersen told the Danish Swimming Federation, “I don’t feel like I’ve peaked yet, so I’m really looking forward to the Danish Championships and am excited about what I can achieve.
“The records have been fuel for the engine, because they have shown that the training works and develops me.”
17-year-old Martine Damborg clocked a new Danish Junior Record en route to capturing the victory in the women’s 200m IM.
Damborg produced a time of 2:07.69 to get to the wall first, smashing her own record of 2:08.86 put on the books just last month.
Damborg split 27.26/32.27/37.57/30.59 to score the sole time of tonight’s field under the 2:10 threshold. Schastine Tabor snagged silver in 2:10.72 while Fenja Romanski rounded out the podium in 2:12.81.
Damborg is fast approaching the Danish national record, a benchmark which stands at the 2:07.08 Julie Hjorth-Hansen established well over a decade ago in 2009.
Additional Notes
- Visiting Belgian national record holder Roos Vanotterdijk wreaked havoc across a trio of events including the women’s 100m fly, 50m back and 100m breast. In the 100m fly, Vanotterdijk notched a time of 56.97 while in the 50m back she turned in 26.51. In the 100m breast, Vanotterdijk produced 1:06.26 to bring her haul to three golds on day one.
- Casper Puggaard punched a result of 1:53.25 to win the men’s 200m fly by over 3 seconds. The 19-year-old was the 50m/100m butterfly gold medalist at last year’s European Junior Championships and the World Junior Championships.
- The men’s 50m breast saw World Junior Championships medalist Jonas Gaur registered a time of 26.45 to win the event.
Why schedule your short course national championships during short course worlds?