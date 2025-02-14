The Hungry Swimmer: Chia Seed Pudding

This nutrient-packed breakfast or snack is as versatile as it is delicious! These tiny seeds are loaded with Omega-3s, vitamins, minerals, and are a great source of powerful antioxidants. When soaked overnight in your choice of milk, they transform into a satisfying pudding that can be customized in countless ways. Top it with fresh berries for a burst of color, add a sprinkle of granola for crunch, or swirl in some nut butter for extra protein. Whether you’re rushing out the door in the morning or craving a wholesome dessert, this make-ahead miracle will become your new favorite. The best part? It takes just minutes to prepare!

Let’s cook!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons chia seeds

½ cup milk of choice (dairy, almond, oat, coconut—whatever you prefer!)

I like to make a large batch at the beginning of the week, 8 tbs of chia seeds + 2 cups of milk, it lasts me the week!

Instructions:

In a bowl or jar, mix the chia seeds and milk together.

Stir well to ensure the seeds don’t clump together.

Let it sit for 5 minutes, then give it another stir.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight for the best consistency!).

Stir once more before serving, and get creative with your toppings!

Topping Ideas:

Berries – Packed with antioxidants!

Banana – A great source of natural sweetness and potassium

Granola – Adds crunch!

Nut butter – Healthy fats for sustained energy and a boost of protein

Honey – For a touch of sweetness

Cocoa nibs – For a hint of chocolate and antioxidants

– For a hint of chocolate and antioxidants Nuts – Extra crunch, protein, and healthy fats

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!