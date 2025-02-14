Drury Women Overtake Indy At GLVC Champs; Panther Men Hold Edge Over McKendree

2025 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships

Courtesy: GLVC Sports

ELKHART, Ind. –The Drury University women’s squad moved atop the standings while the men’s team stayed in first after the third day of the 2025 GLVC Swimming and Diving Championships at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics.

On the women’s side, Drury (939) overtook University of Indianapolis (862) for the top spot. McKendree University stays in third with 560 points while the University of Missouri-St. Louis (376) and Lewis University (354) round out the top five, respectively. Truman State University closely follows behind with 350 points while William Jewell College (258), Rockhurst University (257), Quincy University (196), and Maryville University (68) round out sixth through tenth.

McKendree closed the gap to Drury for the lead with the Panthers now at 861 points and the Bearcats at 836. Indianapolis stood pat in third with 677 points with Missouri S&T (410) and Lewis (404) fighting for fourth. Missouri-St. Louis (316), Rockhurst (267), Quincy (260), and William Jewell (206) sit sixth through ninth with Truman State (134), and Maryville (76) taking tenth and 11th respectively.

Nine GLVC champions were crowned Thursday, with four of those event winners setting a new league standard.

In the Men’s 3-Meter Diving, Drury’s Israel Zavaleta took home top spot with 616.25 points and making an NCAA A-Cut. Drury’s Carter Austin also scored an A-Cut placing second, and Indianapolis’ Adam Carr placing third

The Women’s 100 Butterfly was won by Drury’s Mellie Wijk for the second year in a row. Wijk’s time of 53.39 was enough for an NCAA B-Cut with her teammate Kirsten Lee who finished third, and Indianapolis’ Andrea Paaske who claimed silver, and Isabella Revstedt all swimming B-Cut times.

The Men’s 100 Butterfly saw McKendree’s Jack Lustig (46.56) repeat as champion with Indianapolis’ Oskar Sawicki and Drury’s Alejandro Villarejo take second and third. The top three earned NCAA A-Cuts while 18 other swimmers earned B-Cuts.

Indianapolis’ Andrea Gomez Espinoza set a new GLVC record in the Women’s 400 IM with a time of 4:13.31. Drury’s Claire Conover and Jonnette Laegreid finished second and third in the race. Gomez Espinoza and Conover both earned NCAA A-Cuts with eight swimmers earning B-Cuts

Cedric Buessing of Indianapolis won the Men’s 400 IM with a time of 3:46.40. Buessing was followed by Greyhound teammate Jeremias Pock and Missouri S&T’s Connor Bichsel for the podium spots. The top three swimmers all earned A-Cuts with nine others earning B-Cuts

McKendree freshman Luiza Dias earned her first GLVC Championships win in the Women’s 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:48.81. Drury’s Ellie Walker and Truman State’s Emily Traube finished in second and third. Ten individuals earned B-Cut times

Another McKendree freshman took home a 200 Freestyle gold medal with his name being Vova Gavrysh who won the Men’s finals with a time of 1:34.91. Gavrysh set a new GLVC record in the prelims of this event in the morning posting a time of 1:34.74. Gavrysh’s time was good enough for an A-Cut with 12 swimmers earning B-Cuts

In the Women’s 400 Medley Relay, the Drury Panthers took home their third straight title in the event with a time of 3:38.72. The team of Waller, Laegreid, Wijk, and Moore outswam the second and third place squads of Indianapolis and McKendree. All three of the top teams posted NCAA provisional marks

In our final event of the night, the McKendree Bearcats Men’s 400 Medley Relay team of Rozenek, Bertulis, Lustig, and Upton broke the GLVC record by swimming a time of 3:08.27. Drury and Indianapolis rounded out the podium places As well as the top three relay teams, the squads from Missouri S&T and Lewis posted NCAA provisional marks.



All first- and second-place finishers are awarded first- and second-team All-GLVC honors.

Day four of the GLVC Championships begins Friday with preliminaries of the 500 Free, 100 back, 100 Breast, and 200 Fly, beginning at 10 AM CT. The women’s 3-meter Diving prelims are set to begin at 12:30 PM CT with finals kicking off at 5:30 PM.

Women’s Team Standings:

Drury – 939 University of Indianapolis – 862 McKendree University – 560 University of Missouri-St. Louis – 376 Lewis University – 354 Truman State University – 350 William Jewell College – 258 Rockhurst University – 257 Quincy University – 196 Maryville University – 68

Men’s Team Standings: