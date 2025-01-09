Do You Love Swimming? See 535 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming? Go here to see 535 Swim Jobs.

Director of Competitive Aquatics/Head Coach

The B.R. Ryall YMCA Swim Team, located in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is a year-round competitive swim team that offers an exciting opportunity for swimmers of all levels to experience competitive swimming under the instruction of top professional coaches.

COHO Head Developmental Coach (Full Time) – Deerfield Park District

The COHO Swim Club in Deerfield, IL, is a high-quality, competitive, and comprehensive swim program for residents of Deerfield and surrounding communities. Founded in 1971, COHO is a sponsored program of the Deerfield Park District with a rich tradition and history of success in swimming on the local, regional, and national levels.

Boulder Swim Team – Assistant Coach

Boulder Swim Team is a non profit USA Swimming club program of 80 swimmers in Boulder, CO. We are currently seeking new coaching talent to bring their personality and unique experience to our club! Applicants can expect a flexible work schedule, a conscious and competitive environment, and coaches who work together for the betterment of the team and athletes in the program.

Diving Coach (Saturday Evenings)

Asphalt Green is hiring an experienced Diving Coach for Saturday evenings with an hourly rate of $50.00! Qualified candidates must have prior competitive diving experience at the club, high school, or college level, and be available to work Saturday evenings. See www.asphaltgreen.org for more information.

National Training Centre (NTC) Senior Co-Lead Coach

Technical Director (Swimming)

Swim Coach Jobs and Internships

Camp Skylemar is searching for college students or recent graduates to coach swimming this summer. Camp Skylemar, is an 8-week (includes training) sports-oriented program in Maine that brings together college athletes, coaches, and teachers who hope to positively impact the next generation.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim Coach of the City of Midland Aquatics, Inc. shall provide leadership for the development and implementation of both short-term objectives and long-range goals of the swim team. The Head Coach shall be responsible for supervision of employees, swim team budget and administration of the day to day swim team operations.

Head Swim Coach / Swim Lesson Coordinator

As Head Swim Coach this person is responsible for overseeing all aspects of and leading the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, including developing and implementing training plans for swimmers of varying ages & levels, managing a team of part-time coaches, recruiting new athletes, scheduling practices and competitions, fostering a positive team culture, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all swimmers while achieving optimal performance at swim meets, all while collaborating with OTHS management and club parents.

Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA), founded in 1891, is a nonprofit organization whose objective is to “promote, influence, and assist in financing the varsity athletic programs of the midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy” in accordance with the policy of the Superintendent of the Academy.

Assistant Men’s Swimming Coach

Program Manager – Swimm with Timm

In addition to leading skill-based swim and water safety instruction to people of all ages and abilities, the Program Manager is responsible for the daily operations at a specific location.

Stroke & Learn-to-Swim Instructors Needed! (Washington, DC suburbs)

Tollefson Swimming is the developmental program for TOLL-PV in Bethesda, MD outside Washington DC. Our stroke program has around 500 swimmers in 2 primary locations: North Bethesda & Northwest DC.

Part Time Assistant Coaches – TOLL-PV (Washington DC Area)

TOLL-PV is a rapidly-growing club in PVS outside of Washington DC in Montgomery County, MD. We are seeking dedicated and enthusiastic coaches to continue helping us grow. We are now in the top 300 clubs in the nationwide VCC and top 10 in our LSC.

SWIM COACH FOR PFL AQUATICS, KATY, TX

The team is a competitive swim group ages 9-10 years. Team size is 10-15 .The ideal coach will follow the curriculum set by the PFL Head Coach and hold swimmers accountable to the standards of the program every day.

Lead Age Group Coach

The Chehalem Swim Team (CST) is dedicated and focused to providing a positive competitive swimming experience for athletes as young as six to collegiate aged swimmers.

National Assistant Coach

We are looking for an enthusiastic and committed National Assistant Coach to join our high-performance team. This role involves working closely with both Malaysia’s National Team and the National Junior Team, playing a key part in shaping the future of swimming excellence in the country.

Assistant Swim Coach

Part-time, regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar-athletes, and assisting with general team administrative work.

Florida Gators Swim Camp Seeks Coaches

The Florida Gators Swim Camp in Gainesville, Fl is looking for coaches to work during June of 2025. The Gators swim camp traditionally host 125+ swimmers per week over the course of 5 sessions. This years camps run 5/29-6/1, 6/9-6/12, 6/14-6/17, 6/19-6/22, and 6/24-627. Other staff will include current UF Coaches, including 2024 Men’s Olympic Coach Anthony Nesty.

Georgia Bulldog Swim Camp Coaches

The UGA swim camp traditionally host 200+ swimmers per week over two weeks. This years camp will run 2 sessions: June 1st -7th and from June 8th-14th. Other staff will include current UGA coaches, former coach Jack Bauerle, as well as some UGA athletes.

Bitterroot Swim Team Head Coach and Assistant Coach

Are you passionate about swimming, coaching, and building team spirit in a competitive yet close-knit environment? The Bitterroot Swim Team (BST) in Hamilton, Montana, is seeking dynamic individuals to fill the roles of Head Coach and Assistant Coach for the 2025 summer swim season.

Head Coach

Eagle Swimming Association is a coach-run program of 200+ in northeast Houston (TX). The LSC (Gulf Swimming) is very competitive and our community is ripe for growing swimming. Our team has a rich age group history at the state level (TAGS), and our high schoolers have shown promise at both club (Zones, Sectionals & Jrs) and interscholastic (high school state) levels.

Head Swim Coach – Preserve Piranhas

The Preserve Piranhas Swim Team is accepting applications for the position of Head Swim Coach for Summer 2025. Candidates should have a strong background in High School or College Swimming, be well-organized, and be strong communicators to both students and adults.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING ACADEMY & NATIONAL YOUTH TRAINING CENTRE (Singapore Sports School)

The Singapore Sports School (SSP) is a specialised independent school dedicated to providing the optimal sports development and academic learning of our talented student-athletes anchored on building strong character qualities of an athlete.

Aquatics Coordinator (McBurney YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches.

Head Swim Coach

Are you passionate about swimming and working with youth? Do you enjoy helping young athletes develop confidence and skills in the pool? Aronimink Golf Club is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Head Coach for our upcoming summer 2025 season.

LSC Competition Coordinator (Pacific Swimming)

Pacific Swimming is looking for an LSC Competition Coordinator to help tailor the services provided to ensure that we are fully benefiting all LSC athletes. The primary area of focus for this position is to analyze information from swim meets to suggest changes to the meet schedule that increases participation and performance for all athletes.

Aquatic Sales Customer Service Manager

Daland Swim School is seeking a dynamic and results-driven Sales Customer Service Manager to lead office operations, drive sales growth, and ensure exceptional customer experiences. The ideal candidate is a proactive leader who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about exceeding sales targets.

AGUA Assistant Coach PT

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA) is looking to hire an experienced and energetic part-time coach to assist our lead coaches at our Upper East Side location (1750 York Avenue at East 91st St.). AGUA is a USA Swimming Gold Club that has achieved Level 4 Club Recognition and is home to 300+ athletes.

Full Time Age Group Coach – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Head Coach for Summer Team – Swarthmore Swim Club

The Swarthmore Swim Club (SSC) Seasharks are seeking an experienced Head Coach for the 2025 Suburban Swim League (SSL) (http://www.ssl-summer.com/) swim season. We are looking for an energetic, motivated individual to lead approximately 125 swimmers of all ability levels in our developmental and competitive summer swim league, as well as coordinate and manage our assistant and volunteer coaches.

Innovative Assistant Head Swim Coach

We are looking for a dynamic, motivated, professional coach with strong experience working with and developing Age Group swimmers. Experience working with Junior and Senior level swimmers is preferred. This person will work with the Head Coach to develop the stream of AG swimmers, coming from the swim lesson program associated with the team, into a strong Junior and Senior program as well.

Competitive Aquatics Director – Harrisburg Area YMCA

The Competitive Aquatics Director will deliver association-wide high-quality competitive team programs that promote achievement, create a sense of belonging and foster positive relationships. The Competitive Aquatics Director will provide programmatic and staff leadership, coaching expertise and volunteer activation while ensuring the safety of all participants.

Club Swim Coach – Thousand Oaks, California

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Masters Swim Coach – Thousand Oaks, California

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Water Fitness Instructor – Thousand Oaks, California

Daland Swim School is seeking a skilled and experienced Water Fitness Instructor to teach groups of all ages and skill levels in water fitness. The instructor will be responsible for conducting safe and effective water fitness lessons that align with the needs and abilities of our swimmers.

Assistant Club Swim Coach – Thousand Oaks, California

Lucile Cowle is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

BAY CLUB PANTHERS | PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH NEEDED

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Head Swim Team Coach, the Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round Panthers USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

Kiefer Aquatics Team & Retail Assistant Manager – Roswell

The Team & Retail Assistant Manager will assist with aspects of effectively running our Kiefer Aquatics retail store including attending and providing sales and service at related swim meet events and teams affiliated with this location. This is a full-time position, 5 varying days per week. Some weekends will be required.

Kiefer Aquatics Team & Retail Assistant Manager – Spring

The Team & Retail Assistant Manager will assist with aspects of effectively running our Kiefer Aquatics retail store including attending and providing sales and service at related swim meet events and teams affiliated with this location. This is a full-time position, 5 varying days per week. Some weekends will be required.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

This position offers the opportunity for a coach to immediately impact the entire aquatics program at De La Salle High School. To enhance the synergy between all aquatic sports (Swimming, Diving, and Water Polo), we are seeking an Assistant Coach who believes in the value of High School Swimming & Diving for athletes at all levels.

Head Coach

The 661 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling infrastructure that promotes positive habits, creating and providing access to recreational facilities and activities, and improving community engagement, with a strong emphasis on supporting underserved and underprivileged youth and communities. We offer financial assistance and grants to charitable organizations and individuals, and develop programs that foster education, health, and community development.

Head Swim Coach

The Village of Pleasant Prairie’s RecPlex, the largest municipal recreation facility in the U.S., is seeking a Head Swim Coach of the Pleasant Prairie Patriots to take charge of our swim program! Nestled on the shores of beautiful Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park, the RecPlex offers a vibrant, teamwork-centered environment where your expertise in swimming can make a splash.

Caltech Assistant Swimming Coach

The part-time, regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar-athletes, and assisting with general team administrative work.

Technical Director (Swimming)

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and visionary Technical Director (TD) to lead the technical development of coaches, athletes, and programs across the nation. The TD will be instrumental in fostering a high-performance environment, enhancing coaching standards, and ensuring a clear pathway for athlete progression.

National Training Centre (NTC) Senior Co-Lead Coach

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics Head Upper St. Clair Site Coach

5+ years of coaching experience, with coaching experience in a leadership role preferred. College swimmers are also preferred.

Aquatic Director – Campo Family YMCA

Let the next steps in your career be a footprint in the sands of sunny Tampa Bay, Florida. Come join out team!

Age Group Coach

Time commitment TBD based on group: 3-6 practice sessions per week after school and/or Saturdays, 60 to 120 minutes per session. Additional practice for the Summer Season, including possible AM sessions

Graduate Assistant, Swimming and Diving

Responsible for the usual and customary duties associated with assisting in the coaching of an athletic program; responsible for knowledge and skills entailed in the sport being represented.

