20-Year-Old Sprinter Aiden Musso Rounds Out Louisville’s 2024 Class With Late Commitment

Sprint specialist Aiden Musso rounded out Louisville’s 2024 recruiting class with a late commitment to the Cardinals on Monday, giving them another of added depth ahead of the ACC’s expansion this summer.

The 20-year-old FMC Aquatic Club standout is in the midst of a gap year following his graduation from Downers Grove North High School last year, where he placed 7th in the 50-yard freestyle (20.82) at the IHSA State Championships. Since then, Musso has lowered his best 50 free time to 20.29 in November.

Last month, he posted personal bests in the 100 free (44.19) and 100 butterfly (47.29) at the Illinois Senior Championships. Musso dropped almost a second off his previous-best 100 free time (45.01 from November) and more than a second off his previous-best 100 fly time (48.45 from November).

“I am INCREDIBLY thrilled to announce my official commitment to University of Louisville where I will continue my academic and athletic career,” Musso wrote on Instagram. “Go Cards!!!”

Musso also competed at the Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont last month, clocking lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free (23.63) and 100 fly (53.93). His best LCM 100 free came last July at the Illinois Senior Championships, when he went 52.79.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.29

100 free – 44.19

200 free – 1:40.69

100 fly – 47.29

Musso’s best times wouldn’t score at the ACC Championships just yet, but his 100 free is within a second of C-final territory. However, the ACC is expected to get even more competitive next season with Cal, Stanford, and SMU joining the conference.

Musso joins Gavin Sheyda, Thomas Powers-Hammond, No. 13 recruit Jake Eccleston, No. 14 recruit Gregg Enoch, Rian Graham, diver Mack Molloy, and diver Ray Preas in Louisville’s 2024 recruiting class. The Cardinals entering their third decade under the leadership of head coach Arthur Albiero.

The Louisville men placed 4th at February’s ACC Championships with 885.5 points behind Virginia Tech (960.5), Notre Dame (1,038.5), and NC State (1,499.5). They went on to finish 15th at the NCAA Championships the following month.

