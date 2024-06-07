Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Hungry Swimmer: Lemon Garlic Potato Wedges

by Ari Meyer 0

June 07th, 2024 Hungry Swimmer

Looking for a yummy side dish for your post-practice dinner? Have no fear, Lemon Garlic Potato Wedges are here! These filling and tasty fries are a must when needing to replenish energy lost during a long practice. With only a few ingredients, this quick and simple dish will be sure to satisfy your stomach! I like to pair these with a filet of salmon, steak, or a burger!

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 large russet potatoes
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cloves
  • 1 tbsp dried parsley
  • 1 lemon (juiced)
  • salt (desired  amount)
  • pepper (desired amount)

LET’S GET TO COOKING

  • Wash and dry potatoes
  • Cut potato down the middle into two halves, cut wedge-shaped cuts from there
  • Chop garlic into small pieces
  • Throw wedges into a bowl to season
  • Add olive oil, garlic, dried parsley, the juice of one lemon, salt and pepper to the wedges
  • Mix to season the potatoes
  • Cook in the air fryer or oven at 450 (15-20 minutes) until crispy
  • ENJOY!!!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!