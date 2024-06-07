The Hungry Swimmer: Lemon Garlic Potato Wedges

Looking for a yummy side dish for your post-practice dinner? Have no fear, Lemon Garlic Potato Wedges are here! These filling and tasty fries are a must when needing to replenish energy lost during a long practice. With only a few ingredients, this quick and simple dish will be sure to satisfy your stomach! I like to pair these with a filet of salmon, steak, or a burger!

INGREDIENTS

2 large russet potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves

1 tbsp dried parsley

1 lemon (juiced)

salt (desired amount)

pepper (desired amount)

LET’S GET TO COOKING

Wash and dry potatoes

Cut potato down the middle into two halves, cut wedge-shaped cuts from there

Chop garlic into small pieces

Throw wedges into a bowl to season

Add olive oil, garlic, dried parsley, the juice of one lemon, salt and pepper to the wedges

Mix to season the potatoes

Cook in the air fryer or oven at 450 (15-20 minutes) until crispy

ENJOY!!!

