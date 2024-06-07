The Hungry Swimmer: Lemon Garlic Potato Wedges

Looking for a yummy side dish for your post-practice dinner? Have no fear, Lemon Garlic Potato Wedges are here! These filling and tasty fries are a must when needing to replenish energy lost during a long practice. With only a few ingredients, this quick and simple dish will be sure to satisfy your stomach! I like to pair these with a filet of salmon, steak, or a burger!
- 2 large russet potatoes
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 cloves
- 1 tbsp dried parsley
- 1 lemon (juiced)
- salt (desired amount)
- pepper (desired amount)
LET’S GET TO COOKING
- Wash and dry potatoes
- Cut potato down the middle into two halves, cut wedge-shaped cuts from there
- Chop garlic into small pieces
- Throw wedges into a bowl to season
- Add olive oil, garlic, dried parsley, the juice of one lemon, salt and pepper to the wedges
- Mix to season the potatoes
- Cook in the air fryer or oven at 450 (15-20 minutes) until crispy
- ENJOY!!!
Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!