Arno Kamminga on Return to Racing Form: “I finally feel like old me again”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

2x Olympic medalist Arno Kamminga was looking sharp this past week, racing in the AP International and the Barcelona and Monaco stops of the Mare Nostrum tour. Kamminga says he’s “feeling like old me again” after experiencing sickness and burnout shortly after his success in the 2020 Olympic Games.

After only being able to train 4-6 hours per week in the fall and winter of 2022, it took the breaststroker nearly 18 months to return to form. However, the Dutchman seems to be peaking at just the right time with Paris less than 2 months away.

MadamButterfly20596
25 minutes ago

He’s a cutie 🥰

Rob
51 minutes ago

Unfortunately, I feel like old me also.

4
0
