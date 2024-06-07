Dates Revealed for 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

On Friday morning, World Aquatics revealed that the 2025 World Championships in Singapore will run from July 11-August 3 of next year.

Swimming events will take place in the Singapore National Stadium with a capacity of 15,000 while open water swimming will be held in the Marina Bay Sands. Sentosa Island will have high diving, the OCBC Aquatics Centre will host diving, and water polo matches will also be played at the OCBC Aquatics Centre until the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, home to artistic swimming competitions.

The competition schedules for each of the six aquatic sports will be released at a later date. Next year’s three-week slate appears slightly longer than the approximately two-week schedules from the past few editions.

The event was originally scheduled for Kazan, Russia, but it was relocated last February due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to ever host the World Championships, and the third Asian nation in a row to host Worlds after Qatar and Japan.

“Today marks a milestone for the highly anticipated World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025,” World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled for Singapore to hold our premier event. Singapore’s stellar track record in event organisation, along with its world-class facilities and unwavering dedication to aquatic sports at all levels, is sure to create an unparalleled experience for our athletes. With this announcement and following up on two previous World Aquatics Championships in Asia – Fukuoka in 2023 and Doha in 2024 – the continent’s steadfast commitment and exceptional hosting abilities are on full display, ready to welcome the world’s finest aquatic athletes.”

Weather conditions in Singapore in July is hot and humid, with an average of about 88 degrees Fahrenheit. More than 2,500 athletes from World Aquatics’ 210 national member federations are expected to attend the event.

Singapore hosted the World Junior Championships in 2015 as well as the inaugural edition of the Summer Youth Olympics in 2010. Singapore will also host the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships from October 3-9, 2025. The country has two bronze medals across all disciplines at the World Aquatics Championships: bronze medals in the 100 fly from Joseph Schooling in back-to-back meets in 2015 and 2017.

“With Singapore’s proud tradition in aquatic sports, our community is thrilled to host the world’s best athletes in July and early August 2025,” Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay said. “Singapore offers world-class facilities, a proven track record of hosting high-quality events, and a passion for aquatic sports.”

The World Aquatics Championships are typically a biennial event, but the 2025 edition will mark the fourth year in a row with Worlds due to postponements from the COVID-19 pandemic. Budapest, Hungary hosted in 2022, Fukuoka, Japan hosted in 2023, and Doha, Qatar hosted this year in February.