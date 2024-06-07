Training Suspended In Calgary As Critical Water Main Break Leads To Mass Pool Closure

Swim clubs in Calgary have received word that all of the city’s pools will be closed indefinitely after a critical water main break occurred on Wednesday evening.

The water main break occurred in the northwestern Calgary neighborhood of Bowness, leading to city-wide restrictions and a boil water advisory for the area.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 5 an extensive water main break occurred in Bowness. As a precautionary measure, Alberta Health Services (AHS) has ordered The City of Calgary to issue a Boil Water Advisory for the community of Bowness, effective immediately. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/qVjyFxxdpE — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) June 6, 2024

City officials have said it may take days for things to return to normal—swim clubs have been told all pools will be closed on Friday, and at least the University of Calgary Aquatic Centre (where the University of Calgary Swim Club trains) will be closed through Saturday. There will be an update on Sunday.

Crews tell me the pipe that burst was a 78-inch water line that’s been in operation since 1975. You can see shattered pieces of the water line below, which had to be picked up from all over HWY 1. #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/11e3ezC0jg — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) June 6, 2024

If the closures were to be extended, it would impact the training of three Canadians heading to the Paris Olympics: Yuri Kisil, Ingrid Wilm and Rebecca Smith, who all train out of the Cascade Swim Club at the MNP Community and Sport Centre. There are also four UCSC swimmers and another from Cascade heading to the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in August.

Killarney Swim Club, however, is hosting a meet this weekend—the KSC Invitational—from the YMCA at Seton and has been granted an exception to keep it running. The club does note that the city could override the Seton decision and cancel the meet, scheduled for June 7-9.

On Friday morning, the city said residents weren’t following restrictions, putting the current water supply at risk of running dry.

“If Calgarians do not reduce our water use, we are at risk of running out,” a statement from the city says. “The City is asking Calgarians to save water for the next few days while the work gets completed.”