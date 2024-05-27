Swimming Canada Announces Rosters For 2024 Junior Pan Pacs, Open Water World Juniors

Swimming Canada has revealed its rosters for the two marquee junior international meets on the calendar for 2024, the Junior Pan Pacific Championships and the Open Water World Junior Championships.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials earlier in the month, a team of 30 swimmers have been selected to represent Canada at the Junior Pan Pacs, which will run from August 21-24 in the Australian capital of Canberra.

The team features Aiden Norman and Delia Lloyd, who were both backstroke finalists at the 2023 World Juniors, along with a group of age group standouts including Madison Kryger, Shima Taghavi, Oliver Dawson, Ethan Ekk and Laon Kim.

Dawson and Taghavi both set National Age Group Records at the Olympic Trials, with Dawson throwing down a time of 2:12.42 in the men’s 200 breast to win the overall event.

Taghavi is just 12, incredibly, and yet qualifies for the team after she set new NAG records for 11-12 girls in the 100 breast (1:10.78) and 200 breast (2:32.60) in Toronto.

Kryger was impressive in the women’s backstroke events, posting a PB of 1:00.73 in the 100 and narrowly missing her 2:11.96 best in the 200 (2:12.00), with Lloyd the runner-up (among junior swimmers) in both races.

Norman was the top junior on the boys’ side in the 100 back, setting a best time of 53.99 and in the 200 back, he tied with Ekk for the top spot in 1:58.92. Ekk also led the 200 and 400 free, while the age group phenom Kim was the #2 junior in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 free at the age of 15.

“I’m extremely excited to announce our 2024 Junior Pan Pacific team. It’s a strong team with loads of potential,” said National Development Coach Ken McKinnon.

Canada won three medals at the last edition of the Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu in 2022, and at the 2023 World Junior Championships, finished third on the medal table with 13 trips to the podium. That included two individual golds from female breaststroke standout Alexanne Lepage and other individual medals from recent Olympic qualifiers Ella Jansen, Julie Brousseau and Lorne Wigginton.

“After a week of exciting racing in Toronto at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials, Swimming Canada has selected one of the strongest junior teams ever,” McKinnon said. “In 11 weeks’ time the team will be flying to Canberra to race against Japan, Australia, the USA and others in one of the fastest junior meets in the world.”

CANADIAN JUNIOR PAN PACS ROSTER

Girls (15)

SWIMMERS CLUB PERSONAL COACH Kamila Blanchard Pointe Claire Swim Club Phil Garverick Ella Cosgrove Unattached Canada Scott Goodrich Leilani Fack Langley Olympians Swim Club Brian Metcalfe Matea Gigovic Killarney Swim Club Mike Meldrum Jordan Greber University of Calgary Swim Club Carl Simonson Madison Kryger Brock Niagara Aquatics Dave Ling/Ryan Mallette Reina Liu Unattached Canada Robert Norman Delia Lloyd Etobicoke Swim Club / HPC Ontario Ryan Mallette Julia Strojnowska Langley Olympians Swim Club Brian Metcalfe Shima Taghavi HYACK Swim Club Andrew Lennstrom Leah Tigert Toronto Swim Club Bill O’Toole Jenna Walters Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club Hendrick van der Merwe Clare Watson Unattached Canada Abi Liu Halle West MANTA Swim Club Szilvie Carriere Mia West MANTA Swim Club Szilvie Carriere

Boys (15)

SWIMMERS CLUB PERSONAL COACH Francis Brennan Belleville Beast Swim Team Brandon Oates/Don Burton Oliver Dawson Grand Prairie Piranhas Swim Club Alex Dawson Parker Deshayes Cascade Swim Club Wendy Johnson Tuja Dreyer Island Swim Club Lucien Zucchi Nicolas Duncan University of Calgary Swim Club Carl Simonson Ethan Ekk Unattached Canada Terry Maul Simon Fonseca CAMO Natation Claude St Jean Wells Ginzer Okotoks Mavericks Swimming Emma Hesterman Laon Kim University of Calgary Swim Club Carl Simonson Aiden Kirk Kelowna AquaJets Marc Tremblay Kiet Kong Markham Aquatic Club Sean Baker Aiden Norman University of Calgary Swim Club Carl Simonson Alexander Miao Unattached Canada Ray Aguilar Harrison Smith Unattached Canada Mohammed Khadembashi Ben Winterborn Kingston Blue Marlins Don Burton

Swimming Canada has named 10 swimmers to its roster for the 2024 Open Water World Junior Championships, which will run from September 6-8 in Alghero, Italy.

The roster is headlined by Emma Finlin, who represented Canada at the 2024 World Championships and will be the lone Canadian competing in the open water 10km event at the Paris Olympics earlier in the summer.

Finlin topped the field in the women’s 1500 free at the Canadian Trials, clocking 16:28.15 (PB of 16:15.77 from 2023 Worlds), while the top junior finisher, Julia Strojnowska (16:42.99), was named to both the Junior Pan Pac and Open Water World Junior teams.

Laila Oravsky, who was at the 2024 Worlds in Doha, was also named to the team, as was Timothe Barbeau, who represented Canada at the 2023 Pan Am Games.

Barbeau was the runner-up at the Trials in the men’s 1500 free, clocking 15:26.58 after setting a best time of 15:23.50 at the 2023 World Juniors.

The World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships offer the following events for each age group:

14-15 – 5km

5km 16-17 – 7.5km

7.5km 18-19 – 10km

CANADIAN OPEN WATER WORLD JUNIORS ROSTER

Girls

SWIMMERS CLUB PERSONAL COACH Emma Finlin Edmonton Keyano Swim Club Paul Birmingham Laila Oravsky Barrie Trojans Swim Club Endi Babi Julia Strojnowska Langley Olympians Swim Club Brian Metcalf Taira Vroom Barrie Trojans Swim Club Endi Babi Elleigh Wise Cascade Swim Club Wendy Johnson Michelle Zeng West Vancouver Otters Swim Club Janusz Kaczmarek

Boys