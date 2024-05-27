Georgetown Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Audrey Pardue (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Pardue has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at Georgetown University. Pardue hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, where she attends Charlotte Catholic High School and trains with the Mecklenburg Swim Association. Pardue is a rising high school senior and will arrive on campus ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

“I chose Georgetown because of the amazing academics along with the positive environment of the team and coaches.”

Pardue swims a wide range of events, with her best being the 400 IM, 200 fly, and 500 free. She recently competed at the Best of the South meet this past March, where she recorded a season best time of 4:29.78 in the 400 IM on her way to a 10th place finish overall. Her personal best in the event stands at 4:22.04, which she set in March of 2022.

Just prior to the Best of the South meet, Pardue finished 13th in the 500 at the North Carolina High School State Championships. She stopped the clock at 5:07.43, which marked a new season best by over two seconds. This is Pardue’s third year in a row finishing in the top-16 in this event, as she was 11th in 2023 (5:00.29) and 7th in 2022 (5:02.30).

Top SCY Times

500 free – 5:01.78

1000 free – 10:14.48

1650 free – 17:18.14

200 back – 2:02.81

200 fly – 2:04.20

400 IM – 4:22.04

The Georgetown Hoyas are led by head coach Jack Leavitt, who took over the men’s and women’s programs in 2016. The Georgetown women finished 3rd as a team at the 2024 Big East Conference Championships, tallying a total of 1163 points. Pardue’s personal best time in the 400 IM would have earned her a spot in the A-final this year, putting her in a good position to make an immediate impact as a freshman.

Georgetown’s Erin Hood captured the Big East 400 IM title this season with a winning time of 4:16.56. She was joined in the championship final by Alex Breuer, who stopped the clock at 4:20.90 for 5th. Hood will no longer be on campus when Pardue arrives in 2025, but she will overlap with Breuer for one season.

Pardue is joined by Mary-Stuart Hawkins and Lila Conner in the Hoyas’ future class of 2029. Hawkins is from Virginia, while Conner is a fellow Charlotte native.

