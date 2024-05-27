Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Beryl Gastaldello on 24.6 50 Free PB: “I’m just where I’m supposed to be”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

French world record holder Beryl Gastaldello swam a lifetime best in the 50 Free at the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour on Saturday, winning in 24.62. She also placed 3rd in the 100 free final in 53.89. After moving back to train in her home of France two years ago, the former Texas A&M Aggie is feeling good in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics. “I’m just where I’m supposed to be”.

