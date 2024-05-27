Wisconsin Scores Commitment From “BOTR” Butterflier Eloise Williamson (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Eloise Williamson has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin, beginning with the 2025-2026 season. Williamson hails from Garland, Texas, where she attends the Coram Deo Academy and trains with the City of Richardson Swim Team.

“I am so incredibly honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison! I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, and my coaches for guiding and uplifting me through this entire process. Thank you to all the coaches and the swimmers of @badgerswimdive and a special thanks to Coach Kristy for giving me this amazing opportunity! GO BADGERS!! #onwisconsin #committed”

Williamson was named to SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” butterfly section for her class’s recruiting rankings. She owns a personal best time of 53.76 in the 100 fly, which she recorded en route to a 20th place finish at Winter Juniors in 2022. Her best time in the 200 fly was also set at that same meet, where she posted a 2:00.44 in prelims to qualify for the C-final.

Outside of butterfly, Williamson has also had success in sprint freestyle. In addition to the 100 fly, she is a three-time TAPPS Division 3 State Champion in the 50 free. She set her personal best of 23.35 at that meet in 2023, but most recently won with a time of 23.56 this spring.

More recently, Williamson competed at the NCSA Spring Championships. She earned her top finish in the 50m fly, where she stopped the clock at 27.74 to take 2nd overall. Her next best finish was in the 100m fly, which she finished 8th in with a time of 1:03.05.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 50.66

50 fly – 24.03

100 fly – 53.76

200 fly – 2:00.44

The Badgers finished 4th at this year’s Big Ten Championships, then went on to take 15th at the NCAA Division I Championships in March. Williamson is poised to make an immediate impact at the conference level, as her personal best in the 100 fly would have earned a spot in the B-final at this season’s meet.

The 100 fly was one of the team’s weakest events at Big Tens this year. Their lone finalist was Hailey Tierney, who finished 11th with a 53.26 in finals. Tierney was only a freshman this past season, which means she will overlap with Williamson for two years in Madison.

With her commitment, Williamson joins Sarah Larsen, Arianna Zelen, Molly Yacoviello, Andrea Dworak, Brooke Corrigan, and Lily Van Heel in Badgers’ incoming class in 2025.

