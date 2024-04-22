The Hungry Swimmer: Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie

As a swimmer, it is essential to fuel your body with the right nutrients to power your performance and aid in recovery…this blueberry cheesecake smoothie will do just that, all while tasting like the irresistible cheesecake dessert that we all know and love! Let’s dive into the benefits of this yummy pre/post-practice smoothie…

MUSCLE RECOVERY: The combination of Greek yogurt, milk, almond butter, and chia seeds provide swimmers with a healthy dose of protein, which is essential for muscle repair and recovery after an intense workout in the water.

ENERGY BOOST: The natural sugars in the blueberries provide a quick energy boost, while the carbs from the banana and greek yogurt offer sustained energy release, keeping swimmers fueled for future training sessions.

NUTRIENT DENSE: Blueberries and chia are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals supporting swimmers overall health. Bananas have a great source of potassium for proper muscle function. A healthy swimmer is a fast swimmer!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups frozen blueberry

2 tbs almond butter

2 cups milk (I use oat milk!)

2 tbs greek yogurt

2 tbs chia seeds

1 ripe banana

dash of cinnamon

Add ingredients to a blender and blend, I use a nutribullet for my blender of choice. It’s as simple as that!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!