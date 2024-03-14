Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 3 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 3

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 2 – Women

Team Day 2
Nova Southeastern 155
Colorado Mesa 124.5
Drury 124.5
Indianapolis 105
Lynn 55
West Florida 53
Findlay 48.5
Tampa 48
Augustana 45
Simon Fraser 44.5
Wingate 36
Wayne State 35
West Chester 34
Northern Michigan 29
Delta State 24
MSU Mankato 22
Henderson State 16
Carson-Newman 14
Oklahoma Christian 14
Grand Valley 12
Azusa Pacific 11
McKendree 8
Truman State 8
Cal State East Bay 7
Missouri St. Louis 6
Lewis 4

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 3m Diving
Nova Southeastern 5/1 1/0 1/1 3/0 0/0
Drury 4/3 1/2 2/1 1/0 0/0
Clarion 4/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4/0
Indianapolis 3/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0
Colorado Mesa 2/2 0/1 2/0 0/1 0/0
Tampa 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
West Florida 1/5 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/3
Grand Valley 1/3 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/1
Azusa Pacific 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Lynn 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wayne State 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0
West Chester 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0
Augustana 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Cal State East Bay 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Delta State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Findlay 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Simon Fraser 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wingate 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
McKendree 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
MSU Mankato 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
Bentley 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Davenort 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Emmanuel 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Henderson State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Lewis 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Mines 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Southern Connecticut 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Truman State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
UNC Pembroke 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 3m Diving 400 Medley Relay
Nova Southeastern 116 20 19 45 0 32
Drury 114 22 37 15 0 40
Colorado Mesa 83 9 36 4 0 34
Indianapolis 68 0 27 0 11 30
Clarion 64 0 0 0 64 0
Grand Valley 50 5 6 12 9 18
Lynn 50 17 0 5 0 28
Tampa 42 28 0 0 0 14
Findlay 41 15 0 0 0 26
Delta State 35 11 0 0 0 24
Wingate 35 0 0 13 0 22
West Florida 33 0 1 3 27 2
Augustana 26 0 0 0 14 12
Wayne State 24 0 0 7 17 0
Azusa Pacific 21 0 5 16 0 0
Simon Fraser 17 0 0 17 0 0
Cal State East Bay 14 14 0 0 0 0
West Chester 13 0 12 1 0 0
Northern Michigan 10 0 0 0 0 10
Florida Southern 9 0 3 0 0 6
Henderson State 9 0 0 9 0 0
Carson-Newman 8 0 0 0 0 8
Lewis 7 0 7 0 0 0
McKendree 7 0 0 2 5 0
Emmanuel 6 6 0 0 0 0
Truman State 6 0 0 6 0 0
MSU Mankato 5 0 0 0 5 0
Mines 4 4 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. Louis 4 0 0 0 0 4
Bentley 3 0 0 0 3 0
Davenort 3 3 0 0 0 0
UNC Pembroke 2 0 2 0 0 0
Southern Connecticut 1 1 0 0 0 0

Projected Day 3 Scores – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern 155 116 271
Drury 124.5 114 238.5
Colorado Mesa 124.5 83 207.5
Indianapolis 105 68 173
Lynn 55 50 105
Tampa 48 42 90
Findlay 48.5 41 89.5
West Florida 53 33 86
Augustana 45 26 71
Wingate 36 35 71
Clarion 0 64 64
Grand Valley 12 50 62
Simon Fraser 44.5 17 61.5
Delta State 24 35 59
Wayne State 35 24 59
West Chester 34 13 47
Northern Michigan 29 10 39
Azusa Pacific 11 21 32
MSU Mankato 22 5 27
Henderson State 16 9 25
Carson-Newman 14 8 22
Cal State East Bay 7 14 21
McKendree 8 7 15
Oklahoma Christian 14 0 14
Truman State 8 6 14
Lewis 4 7 11
Missouri St. Louis 6 4 10
Florida Southern 0 9 9
Emmanuel 0 6 6
Mines 0 4 4
Bentley 0 3 3
Davenort 0 3 3
UNC Pembroke 0 2 2
Southern Connecticut 0 1 1

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 2 – Men

Team Day 2
Tampa 158
Drury 135
Indianapolis 122
McKendree 81
Colorado Mesa 76
Nova Southeastern 72
Grand Valley 68
Florida Southern 55
Missouri S&T 52
Henderson State 49
Wayne State 48
Oklahoma Christian 41
Lewis 40
Findlay 39
Clarion 30
Northern Michigan 25
Delta State 22
Simon Fraser 21
Wingate 21
St. Cloud State 17
West Chester 17
Carson-Newman 12
Saginaw Valley 12
Utexas-Permian Basin 9
Rollins 4
Montevallo 2
Missouri St. Louis 1

 

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free
Tampa 5/2 1/1 1/0 3/1
Drury 2/2 1/0 1/0 0/2
Colorado Mesa 2/1 0/0 1/0 1/1
Findlay 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0
Henderson State 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0
Nova Southeastern 2/0 0/0 0/0 2/0
Indianapolis 1/3 0/2 1/1 0/0
McKendree 1/2 1/1 0/0 0/1
Grand Valley 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1
Missouri S&T 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/1
Oklahoma Christian 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0
Carson-Newman 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Lewis 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Northern Michigan 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
West Chester 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Catawba 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Clarion 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Florida Tech 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Mines 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Ouachita Baptist 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Rollins 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Saginaw Valley 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Simon Fraser 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wayne State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wingate 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 400 Medley Relay
Tampa 102 16 13 45 28
Drury 80 15 14 11 40
Indianapolis 71 11 26 0 34
Findlay 58 36 0 0 22
Henderson State 58 28 0 0 30
Colorado Mesa 56 0 17 13 26
McKendree 51 16 0 3 32
Missouri S&T 46 0 16 6 24
Nova Southeastern 36 0 0 32 4
Oklahoma Christian 35 0 3 20 12
Grand Valley 30 0 0 16 14
Lewis 19 0 11 0 8
Carson-Newman 18 12 0 0 6
Florida Southern 18 0 0 0 18
Northern Michigan 15 0 15 0 0
West Chester 12 0 12 0 0
Wingate 11 0 1 0 10
Catawba 9 0 0 9 0
Clarion 9 9 0 0 0
Ouachita Baptist 9 0 9 0 0
Florida Tech 7 0 7 0 0
Saginaw Valley 7 7 0 0 0
Simon Fraser 5 0 5 0 0
Fresno Pacific 4 4 0 0 0
Mines 4 0 4 0 0
St. Cloud State 2 0 0 0 2
Wayne State 2 0 2 0 0
Rollins 1 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 3 Scores – Men

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Projected Rank
Tampa 158 102 260
Drury 135 80 215
Indianapolis 122 71 193
Colorado Mesa 76 56 132
McKendree 81 51 132
Nova Southeastern 72 36 108
Henderson State 49 58 107
Grand Valley 68 30 98
Missouri S&T 52 46 98
Findlay 39 58 97
Oklahoma Christian 41 35 76
Florida Southern 55 18 73
Lewis 40 19 59
Wayne State 48 2 50
Northern Michigan 25 15 40
Clarion 30 9 39
Wingate 21 11 32
Carson-Newman 12 18 30
West Chester 17 12 29
Simon Fraser 21 5 26
Delta State 22 0 22
Saginaw Valley 12 7 19
St. Cloud State 17 2 19
Catawba 0 9 9
Ouachita Baptist 0 9 9
Utexas-Permian Basin 9 0 9
Florida Tech 0 7 7
Rollins 4 1 5
Fresno Pacific 0 4 4
Mines 0 4 4
Montevallo 2 0 2
Missouri St. Louis 1 0 1

 

