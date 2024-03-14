2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 3 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 3

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 2 – Women

Team Day 2 Nova Southeastern 155 Colorado Mesa 124.5 Drury 124.5 Indianapolis 105 Lynn 55 West Florida 53 Findlay 48.5 Tampa 48 Augustana 45 Simon Fraser 44.5 Wingate 36 Wayne State 35 West Chester 34 Northern Michigan 29 Delta State 24 MSU Mankato 22 Henderson State 16 Carson-Newman 14 Oklahoma Christian 14 Grand Valley 12 Azusa Pacific 11 McKendree 8 Truman State 8 Cal State East Bay 7 Missouri St. Louis 6 Lewis 4

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 3m Diving Nova Southeastern 5/1 1/0 1/1 3/0 0/0 Drury 4/3 1/2 2/1 1/0 0/0 Clarion 4/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4/0 Indianapolis 3/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 Colorado Mesa 2/2 0/1 2/0 0/1 0/0 Tampa 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 West Florida 1/5 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/3 Grand Valley 1/3 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/1 Azusa Pacific 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 Lynn 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wayne State 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 West Chester 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 Augustana 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Cal State East Bay 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Delta State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Findlay 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Simon Fraser 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wingate 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 McKendree 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 MSU Mankato 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 Bentley 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Davenort 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Emmanuel 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Henderson State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Lewis 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Mines 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Southern Connecticut 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Truman State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 UNC Pembroke 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 3m Diving 400 Medley Relay Nova Southeastern 116 20 19 45 0 32 Drury 114 22 37 15 0 40 Colorado Mesa 83 9 36 4 0 34 Indianapolis 68 0 27 0 11 30 Clarion 64 0 0 0 64 0 Grand Valley 50 5 6 12 9 18 Lynn 50 17 0 5 0 28 Tampa 42 28 0 0 0 14 Findlay 41 15 0 0 0 26 Delta State 35 11 0 0 0 24 Wingate 35 0 0 13 0 22 West Florida 33 0 1 3 27 2 Augustana 26 0 0 0 14 12 Wayne State 24 0 0 7 17 0 Azusa Pacific 21 0 5 16 0 0 Simon Fraser 17 0 0 17 0 0 Cal State East Bay 14 14 0 0 0 0 West Chester 13 0 12 1 0 0 Northern Michigan 10 0 0 0 0 10 Florida Southern 9 0 3 0 0 6 Henderson State 9 0 0 9 0 0 Carson-Newman 8 0 0 0 0 8 Lewis 7 0 7 0 0 0 McKendree 7 0 0 2 5 0 Emmanuel 6 6 0 0 0 0 Truman State 6 0 0 6 0 0 MSU Mankato 5 0 0 0 5 0 Mines 4 4 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. Louis 4 0 0 0 0 4 Bentley 3 0 0 0 3 0 Davenort 3 3 0 0 0 0 UNC Pembroke 2 0 2 0 0 0 Southern Connecticut 1 1 0 0 0 0

Projected Day 3 Scores – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Projected Rank Nova Southeastern 155 116 271 Drury 124.5 114 238.5 Colorado Mesa 124.5 83 207.5 Indianapolis 105 68 173 Lynn 55 50 105 Tampa 48 42 90 Findlay 48.5 41 89.5 West Florida 53 33 86 Augustana 45 26 71 Wingate 36 35 71 Clarion 0 64 64 Grand Valley 12 50 62 Simon Fraser 44.5 17 61.5 Delta State 24 35 59 Wayne State 35 24 59 West Chester 34 13 47 Northern Michigan 29 10 39 Azusa Pacific 11 21 32 MSU Mankato 22 5 27 Henderson State 16 9 25 Carson-Newman 14 8 22 Cal State East Bay 7 14 21 McKendree 8 7 15 Oklahoma Christian 14 0 14 Truman State 8 6 14 Lewis 4 7 11 Missouri St. Louis 6 4 10 Florida Southern 0 9 9 Emmanuel 0 6 6 Mines 0 4 4 Bentley 0 3 3 Davenort 0 3 3 UNC Pembroke 0 2 2 Southern Connecticut 0 1 1

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 2 – Men

Team Day 2 Tampa 158 Drury 135 Indianapolis 122 McKendree 81 Colorado Mesa 76 Nova Southeastern 72 Grand Valley 68 Florida Southern 55 Missouri S&T 52 Henderson State 49 Wayne State 48 Oklahoma Christian 41 Lewis 40 Findlay 39 Clarion 30 Northern Michigan 25 Delta State 22 Simon Fraser 21 Wingate 21 St. Cloud State 17 West Chester 17 Carson-Newman 12 Saginaw Valley 12 Utexas-Permian Basin 9 Rollins 4 Montevallo 2 Missouri St. Louis 1

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free Tampa 5/2 1/1 1/0 3/1 Drury 2/2 1/0 1/0 0/2 Colorado Mesa 2/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 Findlay 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 Henderson State 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 Nova Southeastern 2/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 Indianapolis 1/3 0/2 1/1 0/0 McKendree 1/2 1/1 0/0 0/1 Grand Valley 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 Missouri S&T 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 Oklahoma Christian 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 Carson-Newman 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Lewis 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Northern Michigan 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 West Chester 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Catawba 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Clarion 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Florida Tech 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Mines 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Ouachita Baptist 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rollins 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Simon Fraser 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wayne State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wingate 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 400 Medley Relay Tampa 102 16 13 45 28 Drury 80 15 14 11 40 Indianapolis 71 11 26 0 34 Findlay 58 36 0 0 22 Henderson State 58 28 0 0 30 Colorado Mesa 56 0 17 13 26 McKendree 51 16 0 3 32 Missouri S&T 46 0 16 6 24 Nova Southeastern 36 0 0 32 4 Oklahoma Christian 35 0 3 20 12 Grand Valley 30 0 0 16 14 Lewis 19 0 11 0 8 Carson-Newman 18 12 0 0 6 Florida Southern 18 0 0 0 18 Northern Michigan 15 0 15 0 0 West Chester 12 0 12 0 0 Wingate 11 0 1 0 10 Catawba 9 0 0 9 0 Clarion 9 9 0 0 0 Ouachita Baptist 9 0 9 0 0 Florida Tech 7 0 7 0 0 Saginaw Valley 7 7 0 0 0 Simon Fraser 5 0 5 0 0 Fresno Pacific 4 4 0 0 0 Mines 4 0 4 0 0 St. Cloud State 2 0 0 0 2 Wayne State 2 0 2 0 0 Rollins 1 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 3 Scores – Men