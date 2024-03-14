2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 3 Up/Down Analysis

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Women’s Meet
Scores After Day 2 – Women
Team
Day 2
Nova Southeastern
155
Colorado Mesa
124.5
Drury
124.5
Indianapolis
105
Lynn
55
West Florida
53
Findlay
48.5
Tampa
48
Augustana
45
Simon Fraser
44.5
Wingate
36
Wayne State
35
West Chester
34
Northern Michigan
29
Delta State
24
MSU Mankato
22
Henderson State
16
Carson-Newman
14
Oklahoma Christian
14
Grand Valley
12
Azusa Pacific
11
McKendree
8
Truman State
8
Cal State East Bay
7
Missouri St. Louis
6
Lewis
4
Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women
Team
All
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
3m Diving
Nova Southeastern
5/1
1/0
1/1
3/0
0/0
Drury
4/3
1/2
2/1
1/0
0/0
Clarion
4/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
4/0
Indianapolis
3/0
0/0
2/0
0/0
1/0
Colorado Mesa
2/2
0/1
2/0
0/1
0/0
Tampa
2/0
2/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
West Florida
1/5
0/0
0/1
0/1
1/3
Grand Valley
1/3
0/1
0/1
1/0
0/1
Azusa Pacific
1/1
0/0
0/1
1/0
0/0
Lynn
1/1
1/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Wayne State
1/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
1/0
West Chester
1/1
0/0
1/0
0/1
0/0
Augustana
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Cal State East Bay
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Delta State
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Findlay
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Simon Fraser
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Wingate
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
McKendree
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
MSU Mankato
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/2
Bentley
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Davenort
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Emmanuel
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Florida Southern
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Henderson State
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Lewis
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Mines
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Southern Connecticut
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Truman State
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
UNC Pembroke
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
Team
All
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
3m Diving
400 Medley Relay
Nova Southeastern
116
20
19
45
0
32
Drury
114
22
37
15
0
40
Colorado Mesa
83
9
36
4
0
34
Indianapolis
68
0
27
0
11
30
Clarion
64
0
0
0
64
0
Grand Valley
50
5
6
12
9
18
Lynn
50
17
0
5
0
28
Tampa
42
28
0
0
0
14
Findlay
41
15
0
0
0
26
Delta State
35
11
0
0
0
24
Wingate
35
0
0
13
0
22
West Florida
33
0
1
3
27
2
Augustana
26
0
0
0
14
12
Wayne State
24
0
0
7
17
0
Azusa Pacific
21
0
5
16
0
0
Simon Fraser
17
0
0
17
0
0
Cal State East Bay
14
14
0
0
0
0
West Chester
13
0
12
1
0
0
Northern Michigan
10
0
0
0
0
10
Florida Southern
9
0
3
0
0
6
Henderson State
9
0
0
9
0
0
Carson-Newman
8
0
0
0
0
8
Lewis
7
0
7
0
0
0
McKendree
7
0
0
2
5
0
Emmanuel
6
6
0
0
0
0
Truman State
6
0
0
6
0
0
MSU Mankato
5
0
0
0
5
0
Mines
4
4
0
0
0
0
Missouri St. Louis
4
0
0
0
0
4
Bentley
3
0
0
0
3
0
Davenort
3
3
0
0
0
0
UNC Pembroke
2
0
2
0
0
0
Southern Connecticut
1
1
0
0
0
0
Projected Day 3 Scores – Women
Team
Day 2 Actual
Day 3 Scored Prelims
Day 3 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern
155
116
271
Drury
124.5
114
238.5
Colorado Mesa
124.5
83
207.5
Indianapolis
105
68
173
Lynn
55
50
105
Tampa
48
42
90
Findlay
48.5
41
89.5
West Florida
53
33
86
Augustana
45
26
71
Wingate
36
35
71
Clarion
0
64
64
Grand Valley
12
50
62
Simon Fraser
44.5
17
61.5
Delta State
24
35
59
Wayne State
35
24
59
West Chester
34
13
47
Northern Michigan
29
10
39
Azusa Pacific
11
21
32
MSU Mankato
22
5
27
Henderson State
16
9
25
Carson-Newman
14
8
22
Cal State East Bay
7
14
21
McKendree
8
7
15
Oklahoma Christian
14
0
14
Truman State
8
6
14
Lewis
4
7
11
Missouri St. Louis
6
4
10
Florida Southern
0
9
9
Emmanuel
0
6
6
Mines
0
4
4
Bentley
0
3
3
Davenort
0
3
3
UNC Pembroke
0
2
2
Southern Connecticut
0
1
1
Men’s Meet
Scores After Day 2 – Men
Team
Day 2
Tampa
158
Drury
135
Indianapolis
122
McKendree
81
Colorado Mesa
76
Nova Southeastern
72
Grand Valley
68
Florida Southern
55
Missouri S&T
52
Henderson State
49
Wayne State
48
Oklahoma Christian
41
Lewis
40
Findlay
39
Clarion
30
Northern Michigan
25
Delta State
22
Simon Fraser
21
Wingate
21
St. Cloud State
17
West Chester
17
Carson-Newman
12
Saginaw Valley
12
Utexas-Permian Basin
9
Rollins
4
Montevallo
2
Missouri St. Louis
1
Day 3 Ups/Downs – Men
Team
All
100 Fly
400 IM
200 Free
Tampa
5/2
1/1
1/0
3/1
Drury
2/2
1/0
1/0
0/2
Colorado Mesa
2/1
0/0
1/0
1/1
Findlay
2/0
2/0
0/0
0/0
Henderson State
2/0
2/0
0/0
0/0
Nova Southeastern
2/0
0/0
0/0
2/0
Indianapolis
1/3
0/2
1/1
0/0
McKendree
1/2
1/1
0/0
0/1
Grand Valley
1/1
0/0
0/0
1/1
Missouri S&T
1/1
0/0
1/0
0/1
Oklahoma Christian
1/1
0/0
0/1
1/0
Carson-Newman
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Lewis
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Northern Michigan
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
West Chester
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Catawba
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
Clarion
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Florida Tech
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Fresno Pacific
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Mines
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Ouachita Baptist
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Rollins
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Saginaw Valley
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Simon Fraser
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Wayne State
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Wingate
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
