Pennsylvania High School Runner-up Ryleigh Collins Commits to Nittany Lions

Ryleigh Collins from Scranton, Pennsylvania, has indicated she will remain in-state to swim and study at Pennsylvania State University beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and all my coaches along the way who have always supported me. I couldn’t be happier to become a Nittany Lion🤍💙🦁. #WEARE”

Collins is a senior at Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School in Kingston, PA. She swims club with the Wilkes Barre Family YMCA and specializes in freestyle and butterfly. As a junior at the 2022 PIAA Girls’ AA State Swimming and Diving Championships, she placed second in the 500 free (4:52.89) and third in the 100 fly (55.47); both times were lifetime bests. A year earlier, she had been third in the 500 free (5:06.11) and fourth in the 200 free (1:54.46).

Following her junior year high school season, she swam the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM at the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships. She finaled in the four events and picked up all new PBs. She was 11th in the 50 free (23.22, Winter Juniors cut); 19th in the 100 free (51.17, Futures cut); 15th in the 200 free (1:50.64, Futures); and 20th in the 200 IM (2:04.93, Futures). In December, she competed at Winter Juniors East in the 50/200/500 free and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:52.89

200 free – 1:50.64

100 free – 51.17

50 free – 23.22

100 fly – 55.47

200 IM – 2:04.93

Collins will join future classmate Sienna Karp in the fall of 2023. Her times are just a tick outside scoring range at the conference level (it took 1:48.37/4:51.14 in the 200/500 free and 54.44 in the 100 fly to score at 2022 Big Ten Championships) but she will have the opportunity to train with a rising mid-distance group led by a trio of freshman: Catherine Meisner, Julia Meisner, and Morgan Moore.

