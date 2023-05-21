Daily Swim Coach Workout #890

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 minute explanation of next set

5x

2 x 100 @ 1:30 3rd length underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less). EN1

2 x 100 @ 1:30 [3rd length fish kicks progression: round 1 FWD focus, round 2 BWD focus, round 3 full body undulation, round 4-5 increasing tempo] EN1

2 minute explanation of next set

5x

2 x 100 @ 1:45 kick

2 x 100 @ 1:45 stroke drill of choice EN1

2 x 100 @ 1:45 pull choice w/ pads and buoys as 50 choice, 25 scull, 25 choice

2 minute explanation of next set

10x

1 x 100 @ 1:30 IM [double down on #1 stroke… Omit worst] EN2

1 x 100 @ 1:20 free EN2 w/ snorkels

5x

2 x 100 @ 1:10 free EN3

:30 rest

2 x 100 @ 1:05 with fins EN3

:30 rest

1 x 100 @ 1:00 w/ fins and pads

1 x 100 @ 1:30 REC